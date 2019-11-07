NORTH TONAWANDA — The Olean High School girls volleyball team pulled off the Cinderella story once again by claiming a Section 6 sectional championship.
Last season, the Huskies earned the seventh seed and made a miraculous run and won the Class B1 sectional championship before falling in the Class B state qualifying match.
This year, fourth-seeded Olean (16-4) has earned a shot at redemption after a 25-15, 25-19, 25-22 sweep over No. 2 seed Springville/West Valley (14-4) in the Section 6 Class B2 championship.
“We played pretty solid,” Olean coach Carrie Peters said. “Offensively we were clicking and we had great chemistry on the court. We minimized our errors and served tough. We won the first two sets but struggled at the beginning of the third set. We gave them 11 of their first 14 points through defensive errors, we didn’t stay solid. But the girls dug themselves out of that hole and I’m proud of them to overcome and make up that deficit.”
Adele Dwaileebe powered the Olean offense with a team-high 13 kills. She added two aces and one block. Grace Parr chipped in with 10 kills and two blocks. Alice Dwaileebe finished with five kills and one block. Brynn Ackerman and Holly Vincent each had four kills.
“We had strong net play from our middle blockers,” Peters said. “Grace [Parr] had 10 kills, which I believe is a season high for her. Alice [Dwaileebe] was constantly blocking the ball. I was really proud of them for their play tonight”
The Huskies were just as impressive on defense as Destiny Custer made 20 digs from the libero position. She added three aces and three assists. Maggie McClelland finished with eight digs and two aces. Vincent had five digs.
Sophia Renaud kept the Olean offense following with a team-high 30 assists along with three kills and four digs.
“My setter moved the ball well and my libero did what she always does,” Peters said. “We hustled our butts off. It was a team effort and I’m very proud.”
Olean will face Cheektowaga (19-1), the Class B1 champions, on Friday at 6 p.m. in North Tonawanda. The Warriors defeated City Honors in four sets on Wednesday.