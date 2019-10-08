OLEAN — It was not only a day to celebrate a decade of gathering as a community, but also to welcome other faiths when the Olean Unitarian Universalist Fellowship held its 10th anniversary Sunday.
The event, held at the congregation’s newest home at the John Ash Community Center on North Barry Street, was well-attended, said Anna Bush, founder and treasurer of the Olean chapter.
“We really just wanted to celebrate and anybody who wanted to celebrate with us” was welcome, Bush said. “Rich Reilly of the Olean Meditation Center was there, we used to have our services there. We work with him on certain interfaith things that are going on.”
Also in attendance was Rev. Bruce Levine of the First Presbyterian Church of Olean who directs the Interfaith community gatherings in town.
Bush noted the congregation, which usually has lay leaders provide its services, was treated to a presentation by Rev. Renee Ruchotzke of the Unitarian Universalist Association of Kent, Ohio.
“It was nice for everybody to connect on that level, as well,” she added.
Following the presentation, the celebration was culminated with food and music.
Bush said the congregation also decided to stage an outreach event for their next gathering from 11 a.m. to noon Oct. 20 at the Community Center.
“Because we’re such a small group sometimes our gatherings or services become an action item,” she explained. “So that particular service is called ‘Writing with Love’ and we’re going to make out holiday cards for people experiencing incarceration. We’re also going to be writing letters of support to elementary children who experienced the mass shooting in El Paso, Texas.”
She was referring to the August massacre at the Walmart store in El Paso, which resulted in 22 deaths and 24 injured among many back-to-school shoppers.
Bush said the congregation saw a post by teachers of the El Paso students on Facebook that asked the public to send messages of support to the children.
Community members are welcome to attend the event and make cards and letters, or they can create the items beforehand and drop them off to the group. Holiday cards for inmates, however, must meet certain criteria and can only be made from specific materials, she noted.
“Certainly if people want to bring cards for the children we’re writing to” they may do so, she continued, noting there will be supplies for those who drop by to help. The project will be led by Corrine Potter. The card session will be followed by the congregation’s annual meeting which will be led by Rosanna Bonfilio, president of the group.
For more information on the activities or the organization, send emails to oleanuu@gmail.com or contact Bush at 307-7694.