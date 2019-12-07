Olean Toys For Tots coming up short in applications, donations

OLEAN — Retailers aren’t the only ones worried about a shortened Christmas season — the time between Thanksgiving and Christmas.
Reggie Dallaire, Olean coordinator of the Toys For Tots program, is a little worried too. Not only are toy and monetary donations down, but applications have come in more slowly than usual.
“This Monday, we start collecting our toy boxes,” Dallaire said. “It takes about a week for volunteers to fill the bags with toys for kids on the applications. We’re distributing the toys on the 14th.”
Dallaire explained that “having Thanksgiving only two days before the end of the month threw everybody off. The applications have been slow, but now they start flying in.”
Last year was down a little in terms of applications for children’s toys, with 1,631 children served and 8,496 toys distributed, Dallaire said. That was down a little over 200 children from the previous year. The program has served as many as 2,400 kids in years past.
In the past 30 years since the Toys For Tots program was started in Olean, Dallaire figures about 60,000 children have been served — many of them multiple times.
“I don’t see a change in the economy that would change the number of applications tremendously from past years,” Dallaire said in an interview on Friday.
Toy drop-offs can also be made early this coming week at Dallaire’s office at John P. Micke CPA, 210 N. Union St., Suite 709.
Checks marked for Toys For Tots can also be dropped off at Dallaire’s office. Dallaire sends the checks to the Toys For Tots Foundation, but has almost instant access to the funds via a debit card he uses to purchase toys.
“We don’t take applications for Toys For Tots at the office, Dallaire emphasized.
Those applications are available at Assemblyman Joseph Giglio’s Office on West State Street Mayor William Aiello’s office and Tops. The best place to apply at this late date would be Giglio’s office. The cutoff date for applications is Monday.
The assembly office is the site again this year for a Christmas party. Attendees are asked to bring a new, unwrapped toy to the party starting at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Dallaire thanked “all our wonderful volunteers” for all they do as well; as those who have donated toys and money.
On top of donations being down this year, one of Toys For Tots’ biggest benefactors, Toys R Us, went bankrupt and is no longer in business. “It was a big loss,” Dallaire admits.
Volunteers will gather this week to separate toys at the new distribution site at the former Boardmanville Elementary School. Those bags will be distributed to parents next Saturday.
There was some thought to having the distribution on Dec. 21 to allow for more days to collect and buy toys, Dallaire said. That, however, left only four days for volunteers to get ready for their Christmas.
“You want these kids to have a good Christmas,” Dallaire said. “You do it for the kids.”
(Contact reporter Rick Miller at rmiller@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @RMillerOTH)