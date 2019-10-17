OLEAN — Adele Dwaileebe tallied eight kills, six aces and three digs to lead the Olean High volleyball team (11-3, 8-2) to a 25-7, 25-7, 25-9 sweep over Salamanca on Thursday.
Sophia Renaud handed out 19 assists and collected five aces and four digs in the CCAA East match. Destiny Custer finished with a team-high seven digs along with four aces and two assists. Holly Vincent added five kills, three aces and three digs, while Grace Parr had three kills and three aces. Brynn Ackerman chipped in with two kills and two aces.
Salamanca (3-12, 0-10) was led by Jaedan Hubbard with three kills and an ace. Jillian Rea recorded one kills and an assist.
CCAA EAST Randolph 3, Ellicottville 0
ELLICOTTVILLE — Randolph defeated Ellicottville in straight sets (25-17, 25-22, 25-20).
Jenna Hadley had four kills, six digs and one block for Ellicottville (6-10).
Heli Kongats had five kills and nine digs, Cyrene Moore had five kills and one block, and Makenna Smith added 11 assists and one ace for the Eagles.
Alyssa Adams led the Cardinals with 16 kills and five aces, Jill Stahley had nine kills and four blocks and Eve Adams marked 17 assists.
NORTH TIER Coudersport 3, Austin 0
AUSTIN, Pa. — Claudia Miller had 19 service points, eight aces and five digs to power the Falcons to a decisive three-set (25-8, 25-5, 25-18) sweep over Austin.
Also for Coudersport (10-7, 10-5), Paige Watson had four digs, four aces and four kills, and Elizabeth Frame had two aces, four assists and two digs.
Taylor Brewer had five kills and four digs for Austin (0-15, 0-15).
Cameron County 3, Oswayo Valley 1
EMPORIUM, Pa. — Behind a double-double from Kaelee Bresslin and 15 kills from Mallory McKimm, Cameron County handed Oswayo Valley its first league loss of the season.
Bresslin posted 10 kills and 13 points, along with a pair of aces, while McKimm’s 15 kills were team-high as the Red Raiders (11-4, 11-4) topped OV in four sets: 25-17, 17-25, 25-17, 25-21.
Hailey Hilfiger added six blocks, eight kills and 20 digs for Cameron County, and Reggie Goodrow facilitated the offense with 29 assists.
Oswayo Valley (16-2, 14-1) picked up a double-double from Jadyn Brabham, who posted 22 digs and 11 kills. Avery Kellert added four kills and 13 digs, and Macy West had four kills and five blocks.
Otto-Eldred 3, Smethport 0
DUKE CENTER, Pa. — Otto-Eldred cruised to a 25-13, 25-11, 25-10 sweep of Smethport.
Reilly Raught posted five kills and three blocks for the Lady Terrors (13-6, 13-2), and Morgan Dalton posted three kills and four digs. Hailey Cousins added three kills and three digs, and Brianna Silvis served up six aces. Emmalee Sheeler finished the game with 12 assists.
For Smethport (3-13, 3-13), MyKayla Deyarmin had five kills and three digs, and Alexis Shall had four kills, three blocks and three digs.
Galeton 3, Port Allegany 0
PORT ALLEGANY, Pa. — Ali Mackensky had 12 kills and four blocks and teammate Kate Kulish had 14 assists and three aces to power a 25-18, 25-18, 25-9 sweep of Port Allegany.
Also for Galeton (10-6, 9-6), Alexis Johnson had seven aces, six kills and two blocks.
Maleah Daniels led Port Allegany (4-13, 4-11) with 19 digs and three aces, while Shannon Curfman had seven kills and four digs.
Kalyn Naylor added five digs, four blocks and three aces, while Jade Evens had six aces.
NON-LEAGUE Genesee Valley/Belfast 3, Arkport/Canaseraga 0
ARKPORT — Genesee Valley/Belfast defeated Arkport/Canaseraga in straight sets (25-11, 25-19, 25-13).