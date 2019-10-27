NEWFANE — Just when it seemed that Pioneer had unquestionably topped the weekend’s Big 30 football headlines, Olean did it one better.
On Friday night at Cheektowaga, the Panthers’ Gabe Fisher caught a 10-yard pass from Brody Hopkins with 12 seconds left to lift fifth-seeded Pioneer (7-1) to a 31-28 victory over the Warriors (6-2) in a Section 6 Class B quarterfinal that earned it a semifinal meeting with top seed WNY Maritime/Health Sciences (7-1) next Friday.
Seventh-seeded Olean had to wait a day for its quarterfinal as Newfane doesn’t have lights.
But what the Huskies did on Saturday afternoon against the No. 2 seed Panthers won’t soon be forgotten.
Olean, down to its last snap, trailing 24-20 with 14 seconds to play, pulled off a miracle of its own.
Sophomore quarterback Railey Silvis launched a 40-yard rocket to senior wide receiver Gavin Kulp who caught the pass in stride and dragged a Newfane defender into the end zone to complete a 78-yard touchdown connection as time expired that lifted the Huskies (5-3) to a 26-24 win and into a semifinal meeting with third-seeded Albion (7-1) next weekend.
OLEAN answered Newfane’s devastating option running game with four long distance touchdowns.
Trailing 7-0 in the first quarter, Silvis hit Kulp with a 51-yard scoring pass and after a Panthers penalty, the QB ran in the two-point conversion for an 8-7 lead.
But Newfane’s senior quarterback Garrett Srock took over the game.
He kicked a 21-yard field goal to put his team back ahead and finished the day with 27 carries for 157 yards, a 1-yard touchdown run and a 25-yard TD connection with junior Zach Snow.
But while Olean was outgained in yardage 328-288 — Newfane (5-3) rushed for 271 yards — the Huskies answered with four long-distance scores.
Besides Silvis’ 51- and 78-yard TD passes to Kulp, junior running back Nick Pantuso returned the second-half kickoff for a 90-yard score and also finished off the game’s prettiest play.
Trailing 24-14 late in the third quarter and facing 3rd-and-20, Silvis hit Kulp for six yards and he immediately lateraled to Pantuso who completed an 80-yard hook-and-lateral touchdown.
AFTERWARD, Olean coach Phil Vecchio merely shook his head.
“I just told the kids,” he said, “‘I’m 50 years old and I’ve never seen a game like that.
“On that last play, it’s just send everybody deep. Railey threw a great ball and Gavin didn’t let himself get tacked. It seemed like forever until the official signaled touchdown. I guess that’s why they call those plays Hail Marys … and this prayer was answered.”
He admitted, “Look at our touchdowns … all big plays. We have kids who can make those plays we’re just not always consistent with it.”
Of Newfane’s rushing success, Vecchio added, “I thought we did a pretty good job on Heers, but we seem to have trouble with teams that run that sort of option.”
Heers is Jaden, a 6-foot-1 250-pound fullback, who finished with 95 yards on 11 carries.
However, the Huskies coach admitted, “We had our problems with Srock (5-11, 180) because of the way he runs that offense.”
For Olean, both Pantuso and Kulp have now scored eight touchdowns and Silvis has thrown for 10 TDs, as he doesn’t get credit for a scoring pass on the hook-and-lateral.
“That play worked to perfection,” Vecchio said, “and Nick’s kickoff return gave us a huge lift after we gave up that touchdown pass just before halftime (for a 17-8 Newfane lead).”
As for next week’s game, Olean will face an Albion team it lost to in the regular season, 49-26, on the road.
“I was kind of embarrassed the way we played defense against them in that game,” Vecchio said, “it’s actually nice to go back there and get another shot at them.”
And the way Olean and Pioneer won their quarterfinals, is it out of the question that they could both win again and contest the Class B championship at New Era Field for Big 30 bragging rights?
AT NEWFANE
Olean 8 0 12 6 — 26
Newfane 10 7 7 0 — 24
First Quarter
Newfane — Tyler Oudette 5 pass from Josh Everett (40 yards, 9 plays) , Garrett Srock kick, 7-0
Olean — Gavin Kulp 51 pass from Railey Silvis (69 yards 4 plays), Sivlis run, 7-8
Newfane — Srock 21 field goal (47yards, 5 plays), 10-8
Second Quarter
Newfane — Zach Snow 25 pass from Srock (75 yards, 6 plays), Srock kick, 17-8
Third Quarter
Olean — Nick Pantuso 90 kickoff return, run failed, 17-14
Newfane — Srock 1 run (54 yards, 4 plays), Srock kick, 24-14
Olean — Pantuso 74 run after lateral from Kulp (70 yards, 3 plays), kick failed, 24-20
Fourth Quarter
Olean — Kulp 78 pass from Silvis (78 yards, 4 plays), run failed, 24-26.
TEAM STATISTICS
Olean Newfane
First Downs 8 21
Rushes-Yards 23-120 40-271
Passing Yards 168 57
Comp-Att-Int 6-19-0 5-10-0
Total Offense 288 328
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 2-2
Penalties-Yards 5-50 5-40
Punts-Avg 5-30.4 3-34.3
Total Plays 42 50