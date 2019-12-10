OLEAN — As the students competing in the Poetry Out Loud contest at Olean High School sat and waited their turns Monday to recite poetry on stage, several nervously wiggled their legs or wrung their hands.
Once on stage, however, many of these same students were calm and collected as they recited from memory the poetry of professionals in front of their peers, teachers and judges.
English teacher Amy Warren said poetry reading and the competition, which has been conducted for several years at the high school, provides all students with experience in a number of areas.
“Only a couple of handfuls (of students) move on to this level” of competition, Warren said prior to the event in the school auditorium. “It takes a certain type of student who is willing to get up on stage in front of everyone.”
Warren said the 12 students who competed during two rounds of competition were Adrian Ross, Kaura Chahal, Emily Duncan, Ruth Scordo, Hayleigh Federowicz, Madalynn Graves, Grace Ventura, Keon Cruz, Emma Dwaileebe, Andrew Sherburne, Lily Schena and Savannah Coker.
The poetry was written by masters who included Robert Frost, Robert Browning and Rudyard Kipling, and contemporaries such as Taylor Mali and Nick Flynn.
English teacher Sally Ventura said the program is wonderful as “so many students commit the poem to memory. Sometimes they resist … but then they recite a poem and they’re very proud to take ownership of the poem.
“And knowing one poem really deeply, as well, is something we don’t make time for in our curriculum otherwise,” Ventura remarked.
Warren said students who are named winners of the competition will move on to sectional competition in Buffalo, with an opportunity to move up to state and national competition.
Judges for the competition were Kathy Elser, Marianne McCarthy, Rebecca Misenheimer, Sandra Mulryan, Katie Ralston and Helen Ruggieri. They looked for accuracy, physical presence, voice articulation, dramatic appropriateness and overall performance among the competing students.
Teenagers who commented on the competition included Scordo and Duncan.
“It is pretty nerve-wracking, but it’s worthwhile,” Scordo said as she waited to take the stage for round two of the competition. Scordo said she entered the competition last year, as well — and doesn’t mind the extra credit received for her effort.
Duncan agreed with Scordo that the competition was stressful, but felt that it was “important to be able to do this.”
Superintendent Rick Moore said he believes the competition is good as it gives the students the opportunity to recite poetry in front of their friends.
“What really is a lost art is that they’re not allowed to read (the poems) and some were longer poems,” Moore said. “I think it’s good for rote memorization.”