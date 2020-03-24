OLEAN — Updates on activities at the Olean City School District that include a minor change with meal pick-ups and the distribution of learning packets for elementary students were provided Monday by Superintendent Rick Moore.
Meal distribution for students was set in place last week shortly after schools were closed in the area due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Moore said the distribution of meals to students enrolled in the district has been well-received and he expects there will be more children taking advantage of the program. He said the distribution sites, noted below, remain the same except for the elimination of pick-up locations at Oak Hill Park and Christ United Church.
As for out-of-school lessons, Moore said secondary students have been working on curriculum through online programs provided by teachers.
“It’s going well, but it’s a huge shift for everybody,” Moore said of the online programs. “What’s really interesting is we’re going to be a better school district than before, for sure. We’re going to have to rethink how we do everything.”
He said educators are also finding out which of the secondary students have internet services and how to deal with that.
“Our main line of offense is our teachers (and guidance counselors) contacting all of their students,” he continued. “They feed back that information to the principals, and the principals feed it back to us — if people need stuff we’re able to get it to them.”
Moore said online contact with students has been constant over the past week.
“I call it e-fatigue, with emails,” he remarked. “We were just worn out the other day because it was just constant emails and phoning.”
As for the elementary students, packets were being sent out to them beginning Monday.
“This weekend we did a lot of work” preparing packets and lesson plans for elementary students,” Moore said. “We worked all weekend” either through social distancing at the campuses or by remote contact.
Moore said his main message to parents in the community is to keep up the contact with their children’s teachers for instructions or further information.
“The teachers will relay that information back to the guidance counselors or the principals,” he explained.
“Our teachers are the main line because they’re communicating with the kids. We’ve got teachers dropping things off at houses … the thing is, we’re working hard and I’d like to work smarter.”
Pick-up sites for meals are at the following locations from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday:
Olean High School, Fourth Street by the gym; and Olean Intermediate School, East View Elementary and Washington West Elementary. Meals are to be picked up at each building’s bus drop off/pick up location.
Off-Site Locations:
Olean Housing Authority Martha Avenue Housing Complex.
Franchot Avenue Park
War Vets Park
St. John’s Church
