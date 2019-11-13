OLEAN — The Olean City School District board of education was busy Tuesday interviewing four candidates for an open seat left empty by the resignation of Mike Martello earlier this fall.
Interviews of the candidates were conducted in an executive session during a special meeting Tuesday at the Olean Intermediate Middle School.
Superintendent Rick Moore said he was uncertain if a decision would be made Tuesday on who would be appointed, but would announce it when an individual is selected.
Moore and several board members said they were pleased with the number of candidates interested in assuming the seat vacated by Martello.
“They’re all real advocates (of the district), so it’s good,” Moore said of the candidates.
Martello, a longtime board member, had served in positions that included president and as a member of its finance committee. He had been credited with helping keep the district afloat during tough financial times four years ago.
Moore had previously stated a goal of the district would be to appoint an individual to the seat in November. School board seats are five-year terms.
“Whoever fills in, will be up for a vote in May,” Moore had stated. “That seat will last until June 30.”
During the regular board meeting, the board commended a number of junior students named to National Honor Society. They are: Brynn Ackerman, Olivia Bean, Kaura Chahal, Jason Copella, Kaden Cruz, Keon Cruz, Caroline DeRose, Hayleigh Federowicz, Nathan Gabler, Marina Heister, Kiran Khettry, Lauren Kielar, Mariko Kobayashi, Justin Lin, Joseph Magro, Christine Martin, Isabella Martinelli, Claire Meyers, Alyssa Otero, Paxton Retchless, Angelina Ross, Lucas Sakala, Rebecca Schneider, Andrew Sherburne, Collette Trudeau, Kaitlyn Vanderhoef, Grace Ventura, Yuki Wada and Lucas Wood. Seniors inducted are Chloeann Halladay and Elisa Martel.
In personnel matters, the board accepted the retirement resignation of Julie Stavish, keyboard specialist, effective Feb. 28, 2020; and the resignations of Deanna Civilette, music teacher, effective Dec. 20; Amber Aderman, account clerk typist and pro-tem district clerk, retroactive to Oct. 22; Antonio Marconi, teacher aide, effective Dec. 20; and Alexa Varga, teacher aide, effective Nov. 15.