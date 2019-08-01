OLEAN — The Mahrajan certainly means a lot to the parishioners of St. Joseph Maronite Catholic Church.
The Mahrajan, which translates to “festival” in Arabic, is a chance for them to work, talk and dance together, and serves as their biggest fundraiser of the year.
But the impact of the Mahrajan, which can bring together upward of 1,000 people, certainly expands beyond just parish families.
“It’s definitely a city event,” said the Rev. Anthony Salim, St. Joseph’s pastor.
The long-running festival will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Sunday on the St. Joseph grounds on Walnut Street, and allow both parishioners and community members to immerse themselves in Lebanese culture by eating dishes like kibbe and watching belly dancers.
Often dubbed Olean’s oldest church festival, the Mahrajan started as a small picnic exclusive to St. Joseph’s parishioners in the late 1930s. As the congregation grew and its parishioners married those not of Lebanese heritage, St. Joseph’s officials opened the festival to the public in the 1970s.
“The parish festivals in this city are really a nice way to get together, visit together, share good food together, Salim said.
The Mahrajan for years was held in local parks like Gargoyle Park or War Veterans Park before the former St. Joseph’s church near Olean High School burned down in 2011. St. Joseph’s has hosted the festival at its current home, the former Transfiguration Oratory on Walnut Street, since 2013.
Church officials have noted this allows them to centralize the event by cooking and serving the food all at the same location.
The food, which includes Lebanese, Syrian, Polish and American cuisine, is certainly a large draw for the festival.
“Authentically prepared Lebanese and Syrian food, people are looking for that,” Salim said. “You got to come to us for it.”
In addition to food, there will be belly dancing, live music, 50/50 raffles and games for kids.
While certainly important in its own right, the Mahrajan won’t be the only large celebration by St. Joseph’s this year, as the parish is celebrating its centennial.
St. Joseph’s origins stem from Syrians who fled the Ottoman Turks’ persecution of Christians and immigrated to Olean in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Many of the Syrians that made up Olean’s “Syrian Colony” were actually Lebanese, as the Republic of Lebanon didn’t gain its independence from Greater Syria until 1943.
Olean’s Syrian Christian community worshiped at the Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels until St. Joseph’s was established in 1919. The cornerstone of the church was laid on Sept. 6, 1919, and the church was completed on April 27, 1920.
St. Joseph’s plans to celebrate during the 100th anniversary of the beginning of the church’s construction, the weekend of Sept. 6.
“It’s going to be a really nice weekend,” Salim said.