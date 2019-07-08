WEST SENECA — After an unexpected bye last week, it had actually been 14 days since the Olean 1854 FC soccer team last took the pitch.
The extra time off seemed to have no ill effect.
Former Belfast standout Coty Winchell netted a pair of goals to help keep Olean unbeaten with a 3-1 triumph over the Honey Badgers in a Buffalo and District Soccer League 1st Division matchup Sunday at the West Seneca Soccer Complex.
Winchell, who entered the game third in the division in scoring and sixth in assists, now has a team-best 10 markers on the summer. Manager Mike Martel’s team (7-0-1) currently holds a one-point lead plus the tiebreaker on Cavallucci Marini for first place in the 1st Division’s Pepper Group, though it’s played one fewer game due to a recently rescheduled contest.
“(We were) missing some usual starters today, so it was nice to see some others get some more minutes,” Martel said. “You always worry that missing that week and missing a few players will throw things off.
“We are still fighting to win that No. 1 seed going into the playoffs at the end of the month, so it was real nice to go on the road and get the win today.”
Devin Kinney added the other goal while former Hinsdale scoring star Spencer Sklar had an assist in his first action since missing four games due to a hand injury.
Olean will play its final regular season road game next Sunday against SoHo FC, a top-three team in the 1st Division’s Mingle Group.
“That will be a test as they are right in the thick of it for playoff positioning, as well,” Martel said.
1854 FC will then play a rescheduled game with FC Quake on Friday, July 19 at St. Bonaventure’s Marra Athletics Complex and close the regular year against Buffalo Celtic on Sunday, July 21 at Olean Intermediate Middle School.