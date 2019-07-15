BUFFALO — The Olean 1854 FC soccer team rallied from a rare deficit to take a two-goal lead.
It responded to a slow start with one of its highest-scoring games of the season. It received another big performance from Coty Winchell. Ultimately, though, it had to settle for a position-changing tie.
Winchell recorded a hat trick, including a PK marker on a penalty drawn by Spencer Sklar, and Olean battled back from an early 2-0 hole to take a 5-3 advantage, but left its interleague draw against SoHo FC with a 5-5 draw in a Buffalo and District Soccer League 1st Division matchup Sunday at Nichols.
With the tie and Cavallucci Marini’s win over Crimson SPAL FC, the latter actually jumped ahead of Olean for first place in the Pepper Group standings by virtue of its eight victories (24 points) to 1854 FC’s seven triumphs and two ties (23 points).
Manager Mike Martel’s team, which remains unbeaten at 7-0-2, still controls its own destiny in terms of the division title, however, as it has two games remaining — this week, both at home — compared to just one for Cavallucci Marini.
After surrendering two scores in the first 15 minutes, Olean tied it on a goal from Chris Waclawski (with Brent Kennedy picking up the assist) and the penalty kick marker from Winchell. Waclawski tallied again before halftime on a feed from Rob Wight as 1854 FC went into the break tied at 3.
Winchell tallied his second and third markers — 30 seconds into the second half and 15 minutes into the period — on passes from Waclawski and Devin Kinney, respectively, to give Olean a 5-3 advantage. SoHo (6-2-2) continued to apply pressure, however, scoring two goals in the final 10 minutes to force the tie and salvage a point.
Jarrett Lecceadone made seven saves for 1854 FC. Olean’s five goals represented its third-largest total of the summer, behind a 6-0 victory over West Seneca and a 7-0 win over FC Draco. The five markers is the most they’ve surrendered since joining the BDSL last spring, a span of 23 contests.
Olean, which can max out a possible 29 points (compared to 27 for Cavallucci Marini, now 8-2-0) closes the season with a game Friday against FC Quake at St. Bonaventure’s Marra Athletics Complex and Sunday versus Buffalo Celtic, currently second-from-last in the Pepper Group, on Sunday at Olean Intermediate Middle School.