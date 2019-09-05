YORKSHIRE — Olean earned its second three-set sweep in as many matches to start the high school girls volleyball season, beating Pioneer 25-9, 25-14, 25-10 on Thursday.
Adele Dwaileebe had six kills and a team-high seven aces for Olean (2-0) and Holly Vincent added seven kills and six aces in the non-league match. Destiny Custer chipped in with eight digs and two aces while Sophia Renaud marked 18 assists, three aces and two kills.
“The girls looked good again tonight against Pioneer,” Olean coach Carrie Peters said. “Everyone got in the match and contributed. Pioneer has a tough middle blocker and an outside hitter that can rip down the line.”
DISTRICT 9 LAUREL Bradford 3, Sheffield 0
SHEFFIELD, Pa. — Bradford won in straight sets (25-22, 25-14, 25-13) for its first victory of the year.
Erica Marshall racked up six kills for the Lady Owls, and Laney Kahle added 13 assists. Alex Asp and Sarie Yohe each had three kills for Bradford (1-1), which hosts Ridgway Tuesday.
“It was a good bounce-back,” Bradford head coach Steven Daniels said following the victory. “Our defense really picked up this game, especially in the back row. Passes were a lot more crisp, too. Our front has been solid the last two games, but it was nice to come together as a team to get a win tonight.”
NORTH TIER Oswayo Valley 3, Smethport 0
SMETHPORT — Avaree Kellert had five aces, nine kills and 11 service points to lead Oswayo Valley to its second consecutive victory (25-16, 25-15, 25-13) to begin the season.
Also for the Lady Green Wave (2-0, 2-0), Jaden Brabham had two aces, six kills and five digs while Johanna Dickerson had two aces, three digs, six assists and 14 service points.
The Lady Hubbers (0-2, 0-2) received contributions from Alexis Schall (three kills, three digs, two blocks), Chloe Costa (ten digs, four aces) and Hayley Durphy (four digs, five aces and three assists).
“I’m looking forward to the future with our freshman,” Smethport coach Terri Spittler said. “We have two freshman and a sophomore starting this year.”
Northern Potter 3, Austin 0
AUSTIN — Northern Potter took home a road game sweep (25-19, 25-23, 25-21) of Austin to earn its first win of the season.
NoPo (1-1, 1-1) was led by Savannah Herring’s nine kills. Courtney Martin added six kills and four digs, and Madison Hoopes chipped in 10 digs.
Austin’s (0-2, 0-2) Chloe Nicka racked up 13 service points, and Kylie Welsh added three kills and three blocks.
“We have to work on our transition into defense, and we need to serve better,” Austin coach Pam Terrette said. “We served 17 balls out tonight. Serving killed us. Every match was within a few points, but we gave them 17 on serves.”
Cameron County 3, Port Allegany 0
EMPORIUM — Reggie Goodrow had 14 assists and chipped in four aces to send the Lady Red Raiders to their second consecutive sweep (25-10, 25-13, 25-20) to start the season.
Also for Cameron County (2-0, 2-0), Mallory McKimm had four aces and eight kills, Morgan Lorenzo seven kills and six digs and Hailey Hilfiger five aces, six kills and 12 service points.
For Port Allegany (0-2, 0-1), Kalyn Naylor had five kills and two blocks and Jade Evens added 10 digs.
Otto-Eldred 3, Galeton 0
DUKE CENTER, Pa. — Haley Cousins’ 20 kills led Otto-Eldred (1-1) to a sweep (25-14, 25-21, 25-17) of Galeton (1-1).
Morgan Dalton added 11 kills for the Terrors, and Reilly Raught had seven aces and six blocks.
For Galeton, Alexis Johnson led the way with seven kills and three blocks.
Alli Macensky had three kills and a block, while Kate Kulish dished out eight assists.
Kara Parsell gave a great effort with 16 digs and an ace.
NON-LEAGUE Panama 3, Ellicottville 2
ELLICOTTVILLE — Ellicottville won the first two games, but couldn’t hold on to defeat the defending sectional champions and Class D state finalists from Panama.
Panama rallied to win, 25-27, 22-25, 25-12, 25-18, 25-11.
For the Panthers (3-0), Kylie Schnars had 22 kills and six blocks and Natalie Angeletti marked 17 kills, four blocks and six digs. Maddie Johnson added 39 assists, two aces and 10 digs while Ashlyn Harvey had an assist, nine kills and two blocks.
Cyrene Moore led Ellicottville (1-1) with 15 kills and four blocks while Makenna Smith h 21 assists. Heli Kongats had eight kills and six blocks and Allison Rowland had four kills and 17 digs for the Eagles.
“The first two games we covered that floor and were aggressive and communicated and made it hard for them to score,” ECS coach Katie Auge said. “Our movement was incredible. Then I think fatigue was a little bit of a factor in the third game and we started to unravel and we couldn’t get it back together.”
Portville 3, Southwestern 0
PORTVILLE — The Panthers’ state title defense began with a sweep (25-16, 25-17, 25-9) over Southwestern.
Laura Wilhelm had seven kills and two blocks, Shayla Wilhelm had six kills and two blocks, and Tori Unverdorben had six kills and six digs for the Panthers.
Olivia Emley added three aces and nine digs for Portville, and Kylie Blessing handed out 27 assists to go along with two aces.
“We definitely had the first-game jitters,” Portville coach Kelly Unverdorben said. “We’ve got a young crew, but we’ll work that out and get moving along. Just getting some kicks out, and hopefully we’ll be ready for Randolph on Monday.”
For Southwestern, Arrington Restivo had four assists and Anna Rauh had two kills.
Hammondsport 3, Genesee Valley/Belfast 2
BELMONT — Genesee Valley/Belfast (0-1) gave the defending Sectional champions all that it had, but was outlasted by Hammondsport (3-0) in five sets (25-18, 17-25, 25-19, 23-25, 25-12).
For the Jaguars, Emma Petrichick served up 26 assists, picked 13 digs and served six aces. Lexi Deichmann added 11 kills for GV/B.
“It was our first game of the year and you could tell,” GV/B coach Jacob Bannerman said. “But our girls battled, and Hammondsport is a really strong team. I’m proud of the girls for competing with them in their first game of the year.”
For Hammondsport, Julia Bennett had 14 kills and four blocks. Erica Hilligus added eight kills and five digs.