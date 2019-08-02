OLEAN — The Olean Police Department officers are looking for a man they say simply walked out of Kohl’s last weekend with a 55-inch television he did not pay for.
Olean police on Friday released surveillance camera images of the suspect using a wagon to wheel a large, boxed TV set, as well as some wall art, out of the department store at approximately 6:50 p.m. July 27. Police said the man did not pay for the items.
The images were posted onto the Olean police Facebook page at approximately 9 a.m. Friday. By noon, police edited the post to announce they believe they have identified the man and will be following up on callers’ information.
Incidents of shoplifting are not uncommon at the Kohl’s store, located inside the Olean Center Mall. Olean police have charged at least 12 people for shoplifting from the store in 2019.
Anyone who recognizes the man in this most recent reported theft is asked to contact Olean police at 376-5677.