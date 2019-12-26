The PeeWee travel team from the Olean Area Youth Hockey Association swept both its games last weekend, while the Squirt MOHLs won their only game. However, the Olean Mites were swept in four games of tournament action in Buffalo.
PEEWEE TRAVEL
On Saturday at Olean’s William O. Smith Center, it prevailed over the Niagara Junior Purple Eagles, 4-1.
Olean (10-0-1), got three goals from Riley Keller, two of them unassisted. Vinny Labella assisted on the other two while Zane Gleason logged the other goal.
Tobie Austin, with 12 saves, was the winning goalie for Olean.
Then, Sunday at Canandaigua Civic Center, Olean improved to 11-0-1 with a 4-2 victory over the home squad.
Keller again had the hat trick with Brock Gagliardo adding the other goal and Labella, Gleason and Charlie Militello logging assists.
Austin made 13 saves in the triumph.
The PeeWees hosts Tri-County Youth Hockey on Sunday at the Smith Center (11:30 a.m.)
SQUIRT B
Olean (8-1-1) blanked Bradford, 3-0, Sunday at the Smith Center.
Shane Andhor, Nate Randolph and Nick Bader scored while Cole Densmore had an assist. Goalie Lyrec Cole logged his second straight shutout and needed only six saves to do it.
MITES
BUFFALO — The Olean Mites (11-9-2), in a tournament at Harbor Center, fell, 4-3, to the Fredonia Steelers, 6-0, to Livingston, 5-4, to Wheatfield and 7-3 to Fredonia last Saturday and Sunday.
Against the Steelers, Olean’s Carson Shunk scored all three goals. Versus Wheatfield, Shunk scored twice while Braxton Federowicz and Camden Spagnola had a goal apiece. Owen Buzzard scored twice in the second meeting with Fredonia and Shunk logged the other goal.
Buzzard, Shunk, Buzzard and Federowicz were the goalies in that order.
OTHER UPCOMING GAMES
Saturday at noon at the Smith Center, Olean’s PeeWee Mohls will face Bradford and Sunday, at 4:15 p.m. at the same site, Olean’s Squirt Mohl A team entertains Elmira.