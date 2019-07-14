OLEAN — For people who enjoy the night sky as well as a relaxing yoga session, the upcoming Yoga Under the Stars session at the Olean Meditation Center is expected to fill both bills.
The event, scheduled to begin at 8:30 p.m. July 19 on the Center’s grounds at 2275 Dugan Road, is free and open to the public, said Victoria Kearns, spokesperson for the Center.
She said the outdoor yoga session is new and will be taught by Kathy Wright, a 200-hour registered yoga teacher from Bradford, Pa. The event is open to children and adults of all ages.
Kearns said Wright, who is trained in trauma yoga for adults and children, has taught a vinyasa flow style for 10 years. She also teaches at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford’s Continuing Education Program.
“The evening’s Yoga Under the Stars will be a gentle flow with an accent on the stars and ending with meditation for relaxation,” Kearns said, while advising participants to bring their own yoga mats, if possible. “The center will provide mats for those who don’t have one.”
Wright studio in Bradford is called Yoga with Kathy and is located at 20 Russell Boulevard.
Wright said her yoga training in trauma is specialized in physical and sexual abuse, addictions, ranging from alcohol to internet, anxiety, ADHD, PTSD, TBI, or traumatic brain injury, chronic stress and grief.
“Yoga aids in the healing process by offering tools for daily living while focusing on the mind, body and soul,” Wright said. “Yoga can also give techniques to break unhealthy habits and it can relieve sleepiness. I usually use the term, Sensitive Yoga.”
As for the Yoga under the Stars session, Wright said “the outdoors enhances the yoga practice by replenishing depleted energy, the natural scenery can heighten awareness of self, build confidence and boosts medication.
“With yoga under the stars, we can literally look up into the sky and receive the energy from the universe,” she remarked. “This will guide us in our medication. And, of course, the fresh air is wonderful.”
For more information on this event, or other upcoming activities at the Center, contact Kearns at oleanmeditation@gmail.com.