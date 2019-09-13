LITTLE VALLEY — An Olean man faces a year in the Cattaraugus County Jail .
Kirt D. Nice, 39, of Olean was sentenced to one year on a charge of fourth-degree grand larceny and one year for second-degree criminal contempt, to run consecutively, plus restitution. The incident occurred April 29, 2019, in the town of Ellicottville, when the defendant stole a motor vehicle valued in excess of $100 and intentionally disobeyed or resisted the lawful process or other mandate of a court.
Also sentenced were:
Christopher Spiller, 42, of Olean, was sentenced to a one-year conditional discharge for his conviction to second-degree criminal contempt. The incident occurred Oct. 21, 2018, in the city of Olean, when the defendant intentionally disobeyed or resisted the lawful process or other mandate of a court by having contact with a victim of a duly served stay away no–contact order of protection issued by the Allegany County Court.
Laurie Newcomb, 42, of South Dayton, was sentenced to five years’ probation for her conviction to fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. The incident occurred June 19, 2018, in the village of South Dayton, when the defendant knowingly and unlawfully possessed a controlled substance with the intent to sell it.
Larnell Graham, 22, of Lyndon, was sentenced to a one-year conditional discharge for her conviction of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. The incident occurred Oct. 17, 2018, in the village of South Dayton, when the defendant knowingly and unlawfully possessed a controlled substance.
Bradley Cunningham, 23, of Ellicottville, was sentenced to three years’ probation to run concurrent for his conviction to third-degree assault. The incident occurred April 15, 2019, in the city of Salamanca, when the defendant, recklessly caused physical injury to another person.
Cara L. Skye, 31, of Steamburg, was sentenced to a one-year term in the County Jail for felony driving while intoxicated and six months concurrent for first-degree aggravated assault. Her driver’s license was also revoked for one year. The incident occurred Dec. 3, 2017, in the city of Salamanca, when the defendant operated a motor vehicle on a public highway at a time when she had blood-alcohol of 0.18.
Walter C. Randall, 42, of Hinsdale, but presently incarcerated with Cattaraugus County Jail, was sentenced to one year in the County Jail for his conviction to failure to register as a sex offender. The incident occurred May 24, 2019, in the city of Olean, when the defendant, a registered sex offender, knowing the requirements thereof, failed to register with the Division of Criminal Justice Services within ten days after a change of address.
Tahlia J. Williams, 39, of Irving, was sentenced to three years’ probation for third-degree assault. The incident occurred Dec. 15, 2018, in the Town of Perrysburg, when the defendant reckless caused physical injury to another person.
Alex B. Stakel, 46, of Olean was sentenced to a one-year conditional discharge for second-degree menacing and second-degree aggravated harassment. The incident occurred May 28, 2018, in the city of Olean, when the defendant did knowingly and intentionally make verbal communications with the victim, causing the victim to fear physical injury.
James Hanson, 35, of Fredonia, was sentenced as a predicate felony offender to a term of two to four years in state prison for his conviction of third-degree burglary. The incident occurred April 21, 2018, in the town of South Valley, when the defendant knowing entered unlawfully into a dwelling with the intent to commit a crime therein and stole property.
Taylor Brown, 34, of Randolph, was sentenced to five years’ probation for felony driving while intoxicated, three years’ probation for misdemeanor reckless driving, and driver’s license revoked for one year and ignition interlock for one year. The incident occurred March 21, 2019, in the city of Salamanca, when the defendant operated a motor vehicle on a public highway at a time when she had blood-alcohol content of 0.26.