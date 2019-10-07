LITTLE VALLEY — An Olean man faces two to four years in state prison after being sentenced in Cattaraugus County Court for his second-degree forgery conviction.
Raymond D. McGee, 37, was sentenced last week by County Court Judge Ronald D. Ploetz, according to District Attorney Lori Pettit Rieman.
The incident occurred May 26 in the city of Olean when McGee falsely made, completed or altered a written instrument.
IN OTHER CASES:
CANDICE USSERY, 23, of Terrell, Texas, was sentenced to six months in the county jail and ordered to pay restitution for her petit larceny conviction. The incident occurred June 7, when she stole property.
JUSTIN LINGLE, 37, of Delevan, was sentenced to five years’ probation and restitution for his conviction of fourth-degree grand larceny. The incident occurred between July 2016 and December 2017 in the town of Machias when the defendant stole property valued at more than $3,000.
FRANK DONALDS, 22, of Rochester, pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. The incident occurred March 8, 2018, in Olean, when Donalds knowingly and unlawfully possessed a narcotic drug with the intent to sell it. Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 13.