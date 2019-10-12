LITTLE VALLEY — An Olean man who pleaded guilty to drug-related charges in Cattaraugus County Court Monday faces sentencing Dec. 2.
Brandon Blackshear, 36, of Olean pleaded guilty to third-degree attempted criminal possession of a controlled substance and driving while ability impaired by drugs stemming from an incident Feb. 2, in Olean.
An Allegany woman, Judith Kettering, 44, waived prosecution by indictment and pleaded guilty to superior court information to fourth-degree welfare fraud.
The fraud occurred over three years between July 1, 2015 and May 31, 2018 in the city of Olean. District Attorney Lori P. Rieman said Kettering fraudulently obtained more than $1,000 in public assistance benefits.
County Court Judge Ronald Ploetz set sentencing for Dec. 9.
Tracy J. Gernstl, 56, of Freedom waived prosecution by indictment and pleaded guilty to superior court information with unlawful possession of marijuana, a class D felony.
The incident occurred on April 20, in the town of Freedom, when the defendant knowingly and unlawfully possessed marijuana. Sentencing is scheduled for December 9, 2019.
Thomas Ratliff, 32 of Bath, pleaded not guilty to second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A felony; third-degree unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine, a class D felony and endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor.
The incident occurred on Aug. 3, 2019, in the city of Olean, when the defendant knowingly and unlawfully possessed one or more preparations intended to unlawfully manufacture methamphetamine and knowingly acted in a manner likely to be injurious to the physical, mental or moral welfare of a child less than seventeen years old. The case has been adjourned for motions.
Matthew Beaver, 30 of Gowanda, pleaded not guilty to second-degree assault, first-degree reckless endangerment , third-degree menacing and tampering with physical evience.
The incident occurred on May 18, 2019, in the town of Napoli, when the defendant allegedly recklessly engaged in conduct which caused serious physical injury to another person and tampered with evidence. The matter has been adjourned for motions.
Also, a Lackawanna woman, Dorothy M. Hagen, 49, was sentenced to five years’ probation for her conviction of felony driving while intoxicated Jan. 1, 2019 in the town of Ellicottville.