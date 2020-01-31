OLEAN — Officials with Directions in Independent Living have announced they will present a Life Skills series at the Olean Public Library beginning in February and continuing through the end of November.
The series, conducted In partnership with the library, will comprise four sessions per month.
Sessions will run Tuesday mornings for all community members, and Friday afternoons for school-aged members of the community. Each session will include a presentation, followed by several activities and socialization. Refreshments and snacks will also be provided at each session.
Officials said a number of organizations such as the SPCA of Cattaraugus County, the Cattaraugus County Suicide Prevention Coalition and the Cornell University Cooperative Extension Eat Smart program will present programs. All sessions are free.
Those interested in registering may sign up at the library or by contacting Taija-Rae Dorson, Youth Program and Outreach Specialist at Directions, at 379-8670, ext. 8820 or by email at trdorson@oleanilc.org
Upcoming programs include the following in February:
• Feb. 4, 10 a.m. to noon, Healthy Relationships.
• Feb. 7, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Healthy Relationships (youth)
• Feb. 25, 10 a.m. to noon, Hygiene
• Feb. 28, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Hygiene (youth)
Additional upcoming events will be announced in the library newsletter.