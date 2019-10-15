The Olean High football team’s goal has been singular, and it’s been in place since before it took the season’s first snap.
“Olean hopes to continue momentum with another playoff berth,” read the headline to the Huskies’ 2019 preview story, which ran in the August 14 edition of the Times Herald.
The Huskies, after patches of lean years, had made that objective more attainable, reaching the postseason in two of coach Phil Vecchio’s first three seasons. Their natural desire, then, was to make it three out of four this fall.
And they’re on the cusp.
Entering the final week of the regular season, Olean (3-3), is in a “win-and-in” scenario: beat Lackawanna — at home, on Senior Night — and it punches its ticket to the Section 6 Class B playoffs. It’s put itself in that position by shaking off an 0-2 start to win three of its last four, including key league victories over Depew and Springville/West Valley.
“That’s been our one goal and purpose,” Vecchio, now 20-12 in nearly four years on the OHS sideline, acknowledged. “We kind of set that goal out at the beginning of every year, to make the playoffs, and it’s right there in front of us.”
And for many of the teams on the New York side of the Big 30 border, it’s already a checked box. Last Friday made it so.
IN ITS best collective effort in recent memory, New York squads went 9-2 over the weekend — with Wellsville picking up its first victory of the year — and those wins coming by an average of 23 points.
As a result: Pioneer (5-1, 3-1) clinched a third-straight trip to the Class B playoffs; Portville (5-1, 5-1) secured a home game in the Class C playoffs; Allegany-Limestone (3-3, 3-2) punched its first postseason ticket since 2017.
And the list of quality Big 30 squads doesn’t end there.
Franklinville/Ellicottville (6-0, 3-0) secured the top spot in Class D with Friday’s 42-8 victory over Cattaraugus-Little Valley. Randolph (4-2, 2-1) has kept itself in position for the No. 2 seed (it would need a Week 7 road win over Clymer/Sherman/Panama to make that happen). Bolivar-Richburg can clinch a place in the Section 5 Class D playoffs with a triumph over one-win Perry.
If the Huskies and Wolverines can take care of business against opponents beneath them in the standings, nine of 11 New York teams would be participating in the sectional playoffs, including Salamanca (3-3, 1-2) and Cattaraugus-LV (1-5, 0-4), who automatically qualify in Class D.
A year ago, only three of nine non-Section 6 Class D programs advanced.
ASIDE FROM a 49-26 loss to league-leader Albion in Week 5, Olean has looked the part of a Class B playoff team. Though at least one would-be win (in a 7-6 loss to Dunkirk) has gotten away, Vecchio is pleased with his team’s body of work this season.
“Our three losses to this point have been against 5-1 Albion, 5-1 Pioneer and 4-2 Dunkirk,” he pointed out. “We have lost to good teams. Pioneer actually had (6-0 Cheektowaga) beaten; they were ahead in the last two minutes of the game and turned it over. They could easily be 6-0. I think we’ve lost to some quality competition, and for the most part we’ve been right there.”
The Huskies’ defense, led by senior linebacker Nick Fratercangelo, has been the driving force behind Olean’s success; aside from the Albion game, Vecchio’s team has surrendered an average of just 9.8 points per game. But the offense, a by-committee unit that includes quarterback Railey Silvis, running back Nick Pantuso and receiver Gavin Kulp, has played its part … though there are aspects to shore up.
“BOTH SIDES complement one another,” Vecchio said. “Our offense between the 20s has been fantastic. We’ve been able to move the ball. Even in that Albion game, we ended up with 300 yards of total offense and scored 26 points in the second half. Early on, we’ve gotten bogged down in the red zone, which has been a point of trying to get better at. We were able to be a lot more successful last week against Springville.
“Hopefully that’s something we can build on, being more efficient in the red zone, for sure.”
There is a scenario, involving tiebreakers and point differential, in which the Huskies could lose and still make the postseason. But understandably, they don’t want to even consider that possibility.
They’ve put themselves in a good spot, and now they want to actively finish the job.
“The guys have worked really hard, and that’s one thing we’ve been blessed with in the four years we’ve been doing it,” Vecchio said. “We’ve had guys that care about the program, they care about each other, they put in a tremendous amount of work. They care about being successful and trying to carry on that tradition of getting us into the playoffs, and hopefully winning a couple games once we get there.”