OLEAN — The Olean High School football program has built momentum under Phil Vecchio. But the Huskies want more.
“We’re real happy with the first three years,” said Vecchio, who hasn’t had a losing season, going 8-1, 5-4 and, most recently, 4-4.
“But we’re certainly not satisfied.”
Vecchio’s long-term vision involves increasing roster numbers by building the program from the bottom up.
Olean’s goal this fall? A third playoff berth in four seasons.
Consider, when Vecchio took over in 2016, the Huskies had one postseason appearance in the previous 11 years.
“The playoffs are the goal every year,” Vecchio said. “Hopefully we can do it again this year.”
Olean seems to have the nucleus to make another run, returning nine starters, including four-year starter Nick Fratercangelo at linebacker.
“And they’re not just nine guys,” Vecchio said. “’Frats’ and Cole (Anastasia), Arhum (Rabbani) and Sam (Mest) ... they’ve been at morning lift every day for four years. They’ve given an awful lot to the program.”
Last fall, the Huskies took second in the Section 6 Class B-2 Division to return to the playoffs. Their only league loss came against eventual champion Albion to open the season. Late in the year, they dropped back-to-back non-league contests — the second a 24-12 stunner to Class D Salamanca. However, Olean responded with a 20-16 win over Lackawanna in Week 7.
“I thought that was a real testament to the kids’ character,” Vecchio said. “We laid an egg in Salamanca, and we had Lackawanna the next week and we went up there and beat them in an afternoon game, which is never easy.”
And in the Section 6 Class B quarterfinals, although the Huskies lost 42-7 to Pioneer, they played with the powerful Panthers for a half, trailing only 14-0 at intermission.
“I really thought we played well,” Vecchio said.
Among that group were 13 seniors. The biggest losses are the five who played in the Big 30 All-Star Charities Classic — Dezmine Adams, Nick Crandall, Alex Pantuso, Icar Simon and Alex Weakfall.
Fratercangelo, Vecchio said, has recovered from an ACL injury suffered in Week 5. Despite missing the end of his junior season, the 5-foot-8, 185-pounder was still named Class B-2’s co-Defensive MVP by the league’s coaches. He made 46 tackles in four-plus games.
“He’s one of the best linebackers we’ve ever had here,” Vecchio said. “He came up three games into his freshman year, and he’s been starting ever since. That doesn’t happen very often. He reminds me so much of Aaron Backhaus (1995 Big 30 Defensive Player of the Year for the Huskies; now defensive coordinator at his alma mater, Hobart College). He’s tough. He’s a great player, and he’s a guy that’s put in his time and he’s worked hard. He even got back in baseball season last year to play a little bit.”
The front-runner to start at quarterback for Olean is Anastasia. The senior saw time under center in relief of the speedy Weakfall, the Huskies’ biggest playmaker in 2018.
“Cole’s so important to us all over the field,” Vecchio said. “Defensively, he probably played four different positions last year ... defensive end, strong safety, outside linebacker. Cole’s such a student of the game, and he knows the game so well he’s invaluable to us on defense.”
Senior Gavin Kulp is also expected to be an impact player on both sides of the ball.
“He’s a great receiver and played weak-side linebacker for us last year, and he’ll slide over to the strong side this year,” Vecchio said. “He’s a very good football player, too.”
The Huskies’ experience on the offensive line could be their biggest strength. They return four starters up front, all of whom weigh 200 pounds or more: Mest, Rabbani, Owen Kirsch and AJ Addotta.
“That’s a really, really positive thing,” Vecchio said, “because, you know Olean, for years it’s we have skill kids; we don’t have any line. But this year, I feel real good about our line.”
Addotta, a junior and third-year varsity player, has the most size at 6-3, 260 pounds.
“He was 330 pounds, and he’s transformed his body,” Vecchio said. “He’s moving really well ... he’s flexible, he’s good to go. He’s worked his tail off, and I think he’s ready to step up and really take a leadership role.”
Vecchio hopes to have more than 25 varsity players when practice begins Monday.
The program struggled with modified participation last year, but Vecchio believes the addition of Jarrod Bell as a modified coach could increase the number of seventh- and eighth-grade players. Bell served as Wellsville’s varsity coach last fall, at which time he was hired to teach seventh-grade social studies at Olean.
“We’re trying to get the kids that should be playing football to play football,” Vecchio said. “My goal, when I’m done here, is to have 30 on varsity, 30 on JV and 30 on modified. I think that would help. Now in this day and age, it’s going to be awfully hard to do.
“At the youth level, there’s not going to be East Olean and South Olean anymore — it’s just going to be one Olean — so I think that’s a positive thing. (They’ll be) together early and they’re going to wear red and gold.”
Section 6’s switch from three enrollment-based Class B divisions to four has simplified the playoff format. The top two teams in each division will qualify for the postseason.
Olean now resides in Class B-3, which is the same as last year’s Class B-2 minus Medina. The Huskies start the year with three straight non-league games (Dunkirk, Pioneer, Randolph) and end the season with all-important league games against Depew, Albion, Springville and Lackawanna.
“That’s positive and negative,” Vecchio said. “You’re kind of trying to find the identity of your football team (early on), but then you’re always worried about injuries.”
Olean will likely need to stay healthy in order to compete for another playoff spot by season’s end.
“We have the possibility to be really good,” Vecchio said, “but just like everybody else, if we get hurt, if we have a couple key injuries, it could be a long year.
“But I like the kids we have, I like the camaraderie that they have. I think they’re going to fight for each other. They’re the guys that for three years, they’ve been going to dinner every Thursday night before the game. They care about each other.”
Besides Bell, Vecchio’s assistants are Steve Anastasia (offensive coordinator/defensive backs), Les DeGolier (special teams/offensive line/linebackers), Terry Burrows (JV head coach), Kenny Wright (JV assistant), Aaron Meyers (modified) and Jake Carpenter (manager).
THE RETURNING starters:
Nick Fratercangelo, senior, 5-8, 185, running back/linebacker
Cole Anastasia, senior, 6-0, 185, quarterback/strong safety
Gavin Kulp, senior, 6-1, 165, wide receiver/linebacker
Sam Mest, senior, 6-2, 220, line both ways
Arhum Rabbani, senior, 5-11, 200, line both ways
Owen Kirsch, senior, 6-2, 215, offensive line/defensive end
AJ Addotta, junior, 6-3, 260, line both ways
Nick Pantuso, junior, 5-9, 160, wide receiver/defensive back
Max Linderman, senior, 6-0, 145, kicker
ALSO LETTERING were:
Ryan Byrne, senior, 6-0, 150, wide receiver/defensive back
Jeremiah Billingsley, senior, 6-2, 185, end both ways
Justin Warner, senior, 5-9, 140, wide receiver/defensive back
THE PLAYERS, by position:
OffenseQuarterbacks
: Anastasia, Railey Silvis (so., 5-10, 140), Trevon Johnson (jr., 5-10, 170)
Running Backs
: Pantuso, Fratercangelo, Aiden Nenno (jr., 5-7, 170)
Ends/Receivers
: Kulp, Pantuso, Byrne, Jason Coppella (jr., 5-10, 165), Johnson, Noah Howard (jr., 5-8, 145), Devonte Connor (sr., 6-0, 170), Kaleb Ramadhan (jr., 5-8, 140), Isaiah Maine (jr., 5-11, 160), Nate Gabler (jr., 5-7, 130), Baine Dwaileebe (sr., 5-10, 165)
Guards/Tackles
: Mest, Rabbani, Addotta, Kirsch, Billingsley, Kaden Cruz (jr., 5-11, 165), Keon Cruz (jr., 5-11, 180), Tim Tucker (jr., 6-1, 200), Caleb Gill (jr., 6-2, 330), Aaron Mathewson (jr., 5-9, 150), Ryan Weseman (jr., 5-10, 190), Caleb Hamed (jr., 5-10, 220), Steven Hammond (jr., 5-10, 190)
Centers
: Liam Taylor (jr., 6-2, 175), Mest, Ka. Cruz
Kicker
: Linderman
DefenseEnds
: Billingsley, Kirsch, Taylor, Tucker, Mest, Mathewson, Ka. Cruz
Guards/Tackles
: Addotta, Rabbani, Ke. Cruz, Gill, Weseman, Hamed, Hammond
Linebackers
: Fratercangelo, Kulp, Nenno, Howard, Dwaileebe, Johnson
Defensive Backs
: Pantuso, Anastasia, Coppella, Byrne, Ramadhan, Maine, Warner, Gabler
THE SCHEDULE:
September
6 — Dunkirk, 7 p.m. 13 — Pioneer, 7 p.m. 20 — at Randolph, 7 p.m. 27 — Depew, 7 p.m.
October
4 — at Albion, 7 p.m. 11 — at Springville/West Valley, 7 p.m. 18 — Lackawanna, 7 p.m.
