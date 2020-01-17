OLEAN — A couple of things that Scottish teacher Laura Barbour took away from her one-day visit at Olean High School this week are that American students are more outspoken and bolder than teenagers in Scotland.
Barbour visited the classroom of 11th-grade English teacher Sally Ventura at Olean High earlier this week to observe the classes and share her teaching style and culture with students.
“She won some funding through a government sponsored agency (Walter Hines Page Scholarship program) to do some research” at schools in the United States, Ventura said in explaining Barbour’s visit in Olean and at schools in the Northeast. “When she was doing her research (online), she came upon an article that I wrote” for a presentation to the New York State English Council.
“She reached out and asked me if she could come visit,” Ventura stated, noting the Scottish educator stayed with her and her family.
Ventura said she and Barbour discovered they have common educational interests as both want to provide more creative writing instruction for their students.
“She’s very much about empowering student voice,” Ventura stated. “I wish we could have kept her longer, it was just amazing.”
Ventura said Barbour remarked on the boldness of her Olean students, noting Scottish students are generally quiet and reserved.
“She was really impressed with how confident our students are,” Ventura added. “They’re willing to raise their hands and offer an answer, even though they were not sure it was right.”
Both teachers were surprised at how many books the schools in both countries have in common, such as “Of Mice and Men” and “To Kill a Mockingbird.”
“We went through the list and we have very similar book lists,” she observed.
While Barbour couldn’t be reached for comments, she wrote in her blog that she is from the community of Fife in Scotland.
“I love writing fiction (mostly prose and a tiny bit of questionable poetry) and teaching creative writing,” she wrote. “I have a borderline obsession with the USA and adventures in general. I am thrilled to be a 2019/20 Walter Hines Page scholar.”
Students who remarked on Barbour included Grace Ventura, Sally Ventura’s daughter, who said she “really liked her stance on making education more willing, if that makes sense.
“She is really interested in creative writing and making kids want to write,” she explained. “And she is really interested in the overall well-being of her students.”
Student Marina Heister said, “I thought it was interesting to see the differences between our schools … she said their schools are really sterile and modern and really clean with a lot of white glass.”
For his part, Andrew Sherburne said he thought it was interesting that Barbour believes Olean students display initiative in class.
“It was really interesting to hear because sometimes you think you’re just sitting in class and you’re kind of ‘blah,’ but (Barbour) thought the complete opposite,” he commented.
Isabella Martinelli voiced similar comments adding that she liked the fact that Barbour “really had her students’ best interests at heart, she really cares about helping them.”
Nathan Kwiatkowski also provided his observations.
“I thought it was cool seeing an outside perspective because you don’t really think there are different ways to learn,” he remarked.
