OLEAN — When Raina Barboza began designing an app that would serve as a learning tool for a small child, she never imagined it would earn Congressional honors.
Barboza, a senior at Olean High School, designed a basic utility app called “SimplyUtility” that not only helped a child with basic educational tasks, but also became the winning entry for the NY 23rd 2019 Congressional App Challenge.
On Tuesday, Barboza, 18, shared the story of how she created an app that contains a variety of tools such as a calculator, a translator, a sketchpad and a chatting feature.
Barboza, who moved to Olean with her family from Corning this past summer, said she began working on the app last year while attending school in that community. The app design was part of a computer science school project that Raina designed for the small child who was in kindergarten at the time.
“The (parent of the child) gave me a lot of creative freedom — she just wanted an app for her kid to use,” Raina recalled. “She wanted something that was fun, but were also useful tools.”
While the app is appropriate for a youngster, it can also be used by older children and adults, she added.
Raina explained how she became interested in taking on such a project.
“I enjoy math and science, but I really like coding because my dad would always encouraged me as a young kid to take apart computer parts and code,” she said of her father, Joe Barboza, a mechanical engineer at Dresser-Rand. “He’s always encouraged problem-solving.”
Her mother, Beena, studied accounting and helped Raina as well with mathematics in her school work. Raina also has a sister who attends Olean Intermediate Middle School.
In commenting further on the project, Raina said she worked on the app for a few months at school and home, using suggestions from the parent and child. After moving to Olean, she continued working on the app design.
“I made the design process for the app, and then I actually developed it over the summer,” she continued. “Then one of my math teachers (at Olean High) recommended that I join the competition.”
She submitted the app a few days before the deadline competition, which was Nov. 1. When she learned she had won the competition the week before the holiday break, she was surprised.
“I thought my app was pretty basic,” she admitted. “I liked making it, but I didn’t think it would win anything.”
She noted the app design, which she created on the “Thunkable” computer website, has a chatting option that allows people to send messages to others who share a specific database. A translator option allows the user to say a word or phrase and have it translated into different languages. A sketchpad doodling option also allows the user to draw a design on their device that can be erased. The calculator option helps with a variety of math problems.
For his part, Rep. Tom Reed, who represents the 23rd district in Congress, said, “Raina’s creativity, thoughtfulness and ingenuity really shine through in this app.
“This is a great achievement, and we are thrilled to announce Raina as our district’s winner,” he added.
Reed said the Congressional App Challenge’s mission is to inspire, include and innovate efforts around STEM, coding and computer science education. The district-wide challenges are open to middle school and high school students.
Olean High School Principal Jeff Andreano said he, too, was extremely proud of Barboza and the award came as a pleasant surprise.
“Just her ability to problem-solve is very remarkable,” Andreano said. “She’s a great kid, for sure.”
Raina said she hopes to attend college to study mechanical engineering as the profession will aid her in future computer designs and coding.