OLEAN — As a student walked into the newly renovated gymnasium at Olean High School during a junior varsity volleyball game Tuesday, she stopped and exclaimed, “Wow, this is nice, it’s so bright!”
High school and district administrators had the same reaction to the “Home of the Huskies” gymnasium Tuesday during the official ribbon cutting for the facility that was renovated over the summer. The refurbishing, which included a newly sanded and refinished floor, new wall mats and nets as well as fresh paint, cost $57,500, said Superintendent Rick Moore.
“The last time this was (renovated) was in 1990, so it was definitely needed … it was time to jazz this up some, it was really old and dreary,” Moore said while looking around the gym with its glossy new floor. “Steve Anastasia, our athletic director, really designed this and did a great job.”
Moore noted others who were instrumental in the project included Kathy Elser, district business manager, who found the resources to accomplish “such a wonderful project.”
In addition, he commended Allcourt Floor Restoration for its “fabulous job of transforming our old facility into a space worthy of the proud athletes and excellent coaches who will make it their home for years to come.”
For his part, Principal Jeff Andreano said the renovated gymnasium is “a great improvement to our high school.
“I’m so glad that our student athletes are so well appreciated by our community that they would support this type of endeavor,” Andreano said, explaining the community support has been seen by the district residents passing of the budget every year.
Anastasia said he, too, is pleased with the new look, as it is “much brighter and much nicer.
“It’s very nice, we’re making up for 20 years of not doing anything” in renovating the facility, he added. Andreano did note, however, that the district supplied new scoreboards for the gymnasium last year and placed a new panel containing Jeff Anastasia’s name under the scoreboard. He said Jeff Anastasia, retired basketball coach, was honored as the winningest basketball coach in Western New York.
Anastasia said a wish list for the athletic department, that will be proposed in the next building project, will be funding for air conditioning for the gymnasium, which is used for testing during the school year, as well as new turf and lights for the field.
