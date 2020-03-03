OLEAN — Watching the progression of coronavirus in China over the past two months, Olean General Hospital officials have been preparing for the virus, for which there is no vaccine or antiviral medicine.
On Sunday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the state’s first confirmed case of coronavirus, a Manhattan resident who recently returned from Iran where she was a healthcare worker. Iran is a hotbed for the virus, much like China, where it originated.
“We knew it was going to come,” Dr. William Mills, Olean General Hospital senior vice president for quality and professional affairs said Monday. “It is quite an interesting virus.”
The media, Mills said, is quite interested in the disease. The number of individuals sickened by coronavirus and the number of deaths associated with the virus that originated in China can be alarming.
As many as 80% of coronavirus patients will experience only mild symptoms, Mills said. Others will require treatment for shortness of breath. Older residents may be more susceptible to the virus and its symptoms.
Olean General Hospital and others across the state have experience with influenza each year. They have developed protocols for dealing with these viruses, which will help slow the spread of the new virus.
Hospital officials have been reviewing the process and procedures for combating coronavirus for the past several weeks, Mills indicated.
There is no vaccine or treatment. Patients will need to have fluids and Tylenol, as well as isolation. Mills said people with flu-like symptoms should contact their primary physician, especially if they are having trouble catching their breath.
Those with suspected coronavirus who are without a primary care physician should contact the hospital emergency room before coming to the hospital. That way arrangements can be made for an alternate room so someone doesn’t pass on the virus to everyone in the waiting room.
“We have been in contact with the Cattaraugus County Health Department and the Centers for Disease Control,” Mills said. The CDC provides daily updates at cdc.gov.
The main objective is to keep the public from panicking, Mills said. Healthcare providers.
This has been a very bad season for influenza, a virus for which there is a vaccine, Mills said.
“There’s no way to stop it,” he said. “There’s no vaccine. The best advice to the public is to wash your hands — a lot.”