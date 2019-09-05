OLEAN — For the 100th time in his coaching career, Dan Freeman’s Olean girls soccer team was victorious.
The Huskies used two first-half goals to defeat Ellicottville, 2-1, in non-league play.
“The girls made a big deal out of it and we celebrated a bit after the game,” said Freeman. “It takes a long time to get to 100 wins, so it feels good.”
Rylie Gumtow scored the first goal for Olean on an assist from Lexi Gibbons, and Addie Peer added a second unassisted.
Ellicottville pressured back heavily in the second half, but a Mandy Hurlburt goal midway through the half was not enough for the Eagles.
“I felt we had the edge over them for most of the game,” said Freeman. “They really pushed back on us, but I thought we took control toward the end of the game. We just couldn’t finish on some more shots at the end.”
Olean goalkeeper Sam Thomas made five saves, while Brooke Eddy had 10 saves in goal for Ellicottville.
The Huskies improved to 2-1 on the season, while Ellicottville fell to 0-1.
“The girls look like they’re coming together and playing well,” Freeman said.
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. I Bolivar-Richburg 3, Hinsdale 1
BOLIVAR — Victoria Stuck, Gracie Zilker and Madigan Harris each scored a goal to lead Bolivar-Richburg (3-0-1).
Paige Taylor made three saves and Kelsey Pacer dished out two assists.
“We passed the ball well tonight, we just seemed to be a little out of sync with finishing,” B-R coach Mark Emery said. “A friend told me as long as you’re getting opportunities, don’t fret too much. I just think with a step here or a step there it could have been an even better outcome.
“But overall you’ve got to be happy with that type of an outcome.”
Jaden Sands scored the lone goal for Hinsdale (2-2). Haylee Jozwiak marked six saves.
“With Hinsdale, it was a back to back game with them playing last night,” Emery said. “They played hard the whole game. That’s not always easy when you played the night before.”
ECIC DIV. III Pioneer 3, Cheektowaga 0
YORKSHIRE — Alyssa Boldt scored two goals, one in each half, to lead Pioneer (3-0).
Jill Byers added the third goal for the Panthers. Whitney Aarum and Kaitlyn Sobczak each had an assist. Pioneer goalkeeper Jasmine Sims had the shutout.
NON-LEAGUE Falconer 4, Salamanca 2
FALCONER — Rachel Chamberlain and Aly Hill scored goals in a loss for Salamanca (2-2).
Both goals were unassisted for Salamanca, as Chamberlain scored directly off a corner kick in the fifth minute. Hill scored in minute 16 of the second half. Goalie Holly McGonigle had three saves.
Bradford 8, Port Allegany 0
BRADFORD, Pa. — Regan Johnson scored five goals, including a hat trick in the first half, and Emily Prince, Marissa Miller and Emily Bosworth added one each.
Mackenzie Lucas made two saves for Bradford (3-0).
Port Allegany (0-2) goalies Brielle Budd and Trinity Lannager combined for 15 saves.
WAYLAND-COHOCTON TOURNAMENT Dansville 6, Wellsville 0
COHOCTON — With the season-opening shutout loss, Wellsville (0-1) drops to the consolation game, playing Wayland-Cohocton on Saturday at 7 p.m.