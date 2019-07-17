OLEAN — The city of Olean, already mandated by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation to spend at least $250,000 a year on sewer line repairs, is debating whether to spend an additional $85,000.
Olean Department of Public Works Director Bob Ring asked the Olean Common Council Tuesday for the additional funds to continue relining a large collector pipe running along the Allegheny River toward the city’s wastewater treatment plant.
The three-year project to reline this corrugated pipe has been underway, as relining from the plant on South 19th Street down to about South 10th Street took place last year. This next portion Ring said would require another $85,000 would reline the pipe 526 feet from about South 10th Street to the South Fourth Street pump station.
“I think it’s worthwhile to perhaps take that funding out of contingency or fund balance and continue on with this process,” Ring told the council during its finance committee meeting. “Once the water sewage plant is completed, this is our most important process for fighting infiltration and perhaps adverse environmental effects.”
The state DEC has warned the city since 2001 to update its wastewater treatment plant because snow melts and rainstorms cause it to dump large quantities of untreated wastewater directly into the Allegheny River. Under two DEC consent orders, the city agreed to a $23.25 million overhaul of the plant and to invest $250,000 every year for several decades into repairing wastewater service lines throughout the city.
For the service lines, the city has been working out from the plant starting with the large collector pipe along the river.
While aldermen approved Ring’s request for an additional $95,000 last year to speed up the relining project from five years to just three years, some took issue Tuesday with approving another $85,000.
“If we’re being required to spend $250,000, why would we want to spend more than that in a year?” said council President John Crawford, D-Ward 5.
Crawford and others expressed concerns about possibly paying for the $85,000 fund transfer by depleting the city’s sewer fund balance. The council is already discussing taking $270,500 from that fund to use as a local match to apply for a state grant for a $1.08 million sewer syphon replacement project.
“That would mean taking $355,000 in a year out of sewer fund balance,” noted Alderman Kelly Andreano, R-Ward 2.
The sewer fund balance is currently nearly $2 million, according to city Auditor Fred Saradin.
Ring said he knows the city can’t take $355,000 out of the sewer fund balance every year, but noted the relining project is “a problem that needs to be addressed.”
“Go look at anywhere around town where there’s corrugated metal — the bottom of it is eroded out. We don’t know for sure know the conditions of those lines,” he said.
Alderman Nate Smith, R-Ward 6, asked Ring if the $85,000 fund transfer is a “pressing” matter or just “convenient.” Smith wondered why the city doesn’t just wait a year and include the $85,000 of relining in the following year’s budgeted $250,000 of relining.
“Think about it this way,” Ring replied. “If we’re replacing 1,000 feet of line — and again we have 500,000 feet of line (in the city) — we’re not making a big dent.”
Some aldermen seemed to agree with Ring. Alderman Kevin Dougherty, R-Ward 4, called the mandated $250,000 in spending a “drop in the bucket” in comparison to how expensive relining all the city’s sewer lines will be.
“If Bob came to us and said we need to spend $750,000, I’d say, ‘I don’t like it, but I can expect that with how many miles of sewer lines we have,’” he said.
Alderman Linda Witte, D-Ward 1, said the council doesn’t want to be looked upon unfavorably by future councils for delaying needed work.
“Year after year councils preach about previous councils and mayors kicking things down the road,” she said. “Now we’re that council.”
When asked by aldermen, Ring said he’d like to them to have an answer about the $85,000 fund transfer at the July 30 meeting.