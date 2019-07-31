OLEAN — While the cost of shared transportation contracts for Olean City School District will increase by 8.5% from last year, officials said the deal will continue to save taxpayers money.
The contracts between Olean, Portville and Hinsdale schools were renewed at Tuesday’s OCSD board of education meeting, increasing overall by $62,573.90. The agreements, which began in 2011, enable districts to share busing duties and communicate between schools.
Portville Central School District shares two contracts with OCSD, both of which increased this year. The home-to-school transportation contract was $661,974.08 for the 2019-2020 school year, up by $60,333.42 from last year. The field and activity trips contract was $75,357.59, increasing by $7,203.04.
Hinsdale Central School District’s home-to-school contract with OCSD decreased by $4,962.56, down to $64,365.62 for the upcoming school year.
All three were approved unanimously, but not before the cost increase was questioned by multiple board members.
“Why is it going up $60,000?” asked board member Paul Hessney.
OCSD Business Administrator Kathy Elser explained much of it was due to minimum wage increases. The minimum wage will increase by 70 cents in December to $11.80 in Upstate New York.
After the meeting, OCSD Superintendent Rick Moore told the Olean Times Herald that year-to-year reviews of the contracts show they are “absolutely” worth it.
“It really helps out our district. If we bussed every student it would be different, but we don’t bus every student,” he said. “It’s just been a great cooperative agreement that’s probably saved taxpayers a lot of money over the years.”
He added Olean and Portville share a director of transportation, David Youngs, who manages daily bus runs, scheduling and extracurricular trip transportation.
“It just works,” said Moore of the OCSD/PCSD relationship. “It works great because we have one director of transportation that does a great job.”