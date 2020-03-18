OLEAN — Superintendent Rick Moore of the Olean City School District announced that free breakfast and lunch pick-up meals will be provided to all students enrolled in the school district at several schools and locations in the community beginning today. The pick-up meals will be provided to students from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays while school is cancelled due to the coronavirus issue.
Moore said he and administrators will reevaluate the meal distribution weekly depending on demand. He said any changes will be communicated as quickly as possible.
Moore also offered his gratitude to Kevin Fisher, food service director, as well as the food service employees for making the distribution possible.
“We are all committed to help our community through this crisis,” Moore said.
The meals will be distributed for pick-up at the following locations:
Olean High School, Olean Intermediate School, Washington West Elementary and East View Elementary. Meals are to be picked up at each building bus drop off/pick up location.
Off-Site Locations:
Olean Housing Authority Martha Avenue Housing Complex.
Franchot Avenue Park
Oak Hill Park
War Vets Park
Christ United Church
St. John’s Church