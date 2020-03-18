Olean Center Mall Stock Car Show announces winners

OLEAN — The 38th annual Olean Center Mall Stock Car Show and Motorsports Expo was held last Sunday.
Following were the class winners from this year’s event: Girls Go-Kart: Alexa Reed; Boys Go-Kart: Tristen Goodell; Kids Mini Stock: Jacob Tubbs; Mini Stock: Andy Schumacher; Pure Stock: Larry Mitchell Jr.; Street Stock: Josh Wilcox; Pro-Mod: Adam Peterson; E-Mod: Al Brewer; Crate Sportsman: Mike Eastman.
Outlaw Modified: Sheldon Gardner; Crate Late Model: Jeff Hoffman; Super Late Model: Cody Egner; Grand National: Chuck McKerinan Jr.; Dragster: Daniel Fuller; Drag Car: Charlie Walc; Street Drag Car: Lenny Blue; Best of Show: Jason Dobsons, Super Late Model.
Elected into the Legends Racing Hall of Fame were: Eleanor “Dolly” Gosper, a Powder Puff Legend who raced from 1955-63, and class champions Jeff Hoffman, Tim Hoffman, Dean Ingalls, Joe Nolan, Mike Numeracki and ULMS Founder Chris Zuver.
Mike Eastman was the winner of Renna’s Meatball Sub Eating Contest.