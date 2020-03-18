Olean Center Mall Stock Car Show announces winners

Jason Dobsons poses with his Super Late Model car that won Best of Show at the 38th annual Olean Center Mall Stock Car Show and Motorsports Expo last weekend.

 Photo provided

OLEAN — The 38th annual Olean Center Mall Stock Car Show and Motorsports Expo was held last Sunday.

Following were the class winners from this year’s event: Girls Go-Kart: Alexa Reed; Boys Go-Kart: Tristen Goodell; Kids Mini Stock: Jacob Tubbs; Mini Stock: Andy Schumacher; Pure Stock: Larry Mitchell Jr.; Street Stock: Josh Wilcox; Pro-Mod: Adam Peterson; E-Mod: Al Brewer; Crate Sportsman: Mike Eastman.

Outlaw Modified: Sheldon Gardner; Crate Late Model: Jeff Hoffman; Super Late Model: Cody Egner; Grand National: Chuck McKerinan Jr.; Dragster: Daniel Fuller; Drag Car: Charlie Walc; Street Drag Car: Lenny Blue; Best of Show: Jason Dobsons, Super Late Model.

Elected into the Legends Racing Hall of Fame were: Eleanor “Dolly” Gosper, a Powder Puff Legend who raced from 1955-63, and class champions Jeff Hoffman, Tim Hoffman, Dean Ingalls, Joe Nolan, Mike Numeracki and ULMS Founder Chris Zuver.

Mike Eastman was the winner of Renna’s Meatball Sub Eating Contest.

Tags

Loading...
Loading...