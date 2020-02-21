ROCHESTER — Two teams from the Olean Area Youth Hockey Association — the Pee-Wee Travel squad and Squirt B team — claimed titles at the Rochester Presidential Power-Play Tournament that began last Saturday and ended Monday.
The Pee-Wee Travel team went 4-0, downing the Adirondack Thunder, 5-1, Saturday, the Canandaigua Knights, 3-0, and Buffalo Stars, 7-0, Sunday, then beating Canandaigua a second time, 3-1, to win the championship Monday.
The Pee-Wees next will play a semifinal-round playoff game against the Geneseo-Livingston Blues at Rochester’s Lakeshore Arena on Sunday at 2:30.
Olean’s Squirt Bs went 5-0 in winning the Presidential Power-Play Tournament.
The Arrows beat the Skaneateles Lakers, 10-2, Saturday, the Corning Hurricanes, 4-2, and the Webster Cyclones, 5-4, Sunday, and on Monday, first beat the Livingston Blues, 7-3, in the semifinals, then an 8-5 win in a rematch with Corning to claim the championship.
Finally, the Arrows Pee-Wee MOHLs went 1-3 in the tournament, falling 5-0 to the Monroe County Eagles on Saturday, beating the Bradford Blizzard, 4-3, Sunday, and, on Monday, falling to the Watertown Wolves, 4-3, and 3-1 in a rematch with Bradford.