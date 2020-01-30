OLEAN — The Olean chapter of Toys For Tots helped almost 1,600 children during the 2019 Christmas season.
Executive Director Reggie Dallaire said that, with 1,580 children served, there were about 50 fewer applicants than in 2018 when 1,631 kids received 8,496 toys.
Applications from Olean-area parents to Toys For Tots have been dropping in recent years, he added, after peaking at around 2,400 children. In 2017, there were about 1,800 applications.
Since establishing the Olean Toys For Tots group 31 years ago, Dallaire estimates about 60,000 area kids have received toys through the program — many of them over multiple years.
Nationwide, the Marine Toys For Tots Foundation helped more than 7.3 million children in-need last Christmas, providing about 19 million toys.
When it looked like The Marine Toys For Tots Foundation might come up short this last Christmas season, officials put out the word.
“The American people rallied behind Toys For Tots,” a spokesman for the national group said. “Individuals, business and corporate sponsor” came up with 8 million toys worth $66 million.
The Toys For Tots organization was formed by the Marine Corps Reserve 72 years ago. The foundation has continued the work, growing to nearly 30,000 volunteers. Like many of the volunteers in 807 communities across the country, Dallaire was in the Marines.
Ninety-seven percent of the donations to the group go directly to the purchase of toys. Over the years, the group has provided gifts to 265 million children. Dallaire said the area receives thousands in toys and cash from the national group annually to supplement local efforts.
Checks made out to Toys For Tots and sent c/o Reggie Dallaire, 201 N. Union St., Suite 709, Olean, NY 14760, are sent directly to the national headquarters.
While the Toys For Tots boxes won’t go out to Olean-area businesses and banks for another nine months, Toys For Tots can take donations anytime, Dallaire said.