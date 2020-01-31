OLEAN —The Olean Area Charter for Compassion will present “Through the Lens of Compassion: Aging in a Rural Community” at 7 p.m. Feb. 5 in the Olean Public Library, 134 N. Second St.
In this second in a series of Community Conversations, the Charter for Compassion will explore how the Olean area might be more compassionate to the aging and elderly by identifying their unique needs with members of agencies which support them.
“We will be exploring how we can be better companions to the aging population,” said Rob Walk, steering committee leader. He said isolation, loneliness and loss of independence are often experienced by the elderly, especially those living alone.
As compassion has an important role in responding to the elderly who have often become more fragile requiring more sensitive caregiving, the conversation will look at how local agencies and younger generations might better understand the needs of the elderly and manifest more consideration, kindness and compassion.
“As we age, we experience and manifest compassion differently,” Walk said, adding “we need to become more open to the grace of others’ care and compassion and hopefully become more sensitive to the needs of others across all stages of life. This is how we can create a livable and beloved community.”
The conversation will also offer an opportunity for agencies and individuals who care for the aging to share resources.
All are welcome to attend and learn about available services and options for the aging population.