ALDEN — The Olean High girls volleyball team entered Monday’s match with the hopes of redemption after falling in four sets last year to Alden in the overall Class B final.
The No. 4 seed Huskies (15-4) redeemed themselves with a 25-21, 25-14, 25-21 sweep over top-seeded, undefeated Bulldogs (14-1) in the Section 6 Class B2 semifinals match.
Adele Dwaileebe led the Olean attack with eight kills and chipped in with seven digs. Holly Vincent added seven kills, 11 digs and two aces while Grace Parr finished with six kills. Meanwhile, Alice Dwaileebee notched six kills and four blocks and Brynn Ackerman had two kills.
Maggie McClelland posted four aces and also had eight digs and Sophia Renaud led the Huskies with 23 assists and nine digs.
Defensively, Olean was powered by Destiny Custer with 25 digs and the senior added two service aces.
Olean advances to the B championship and will play No. 2 seed Springville/West Valley (14-3) on Wednesday in North Tonawanda at 8 p.m. Springville/West Valley won in four sets on Monday against No. 3 seed Depew.
SECTION 6 PLAYOFFS CLASS C2 SEMIFINALS Allegany-Limestone 3, Gowanda 2
GOWANDA — It has been a Cinderella story in the making since Friday when No. 8 seed Allegany-Limestone pulled off the upset sweep over top-seeded Leonardo da Vinci.
The Gators took their next step Monday night and earned a berth into the championship with a thrilling 25-18, 25-22, 20-25, 15-25, 25-15 win over No. 4 seed Gowanda (16-4).
“The girls and I are beyond excited,” Allegany-Limestone coach Terra LaCroix sad. “I’m not sure when the last time one of our teams made it this far. I’ve been with our six seniors since modified and we’re so excited.”
Cameron Riordan dished out a team-high 41 assists and powered the Gators from the service line with 11 aces. Chloee LaCroix dominated on defense with 22 digs. Maura Vossler tallied 18 kills and two blocks while Madison Smith finished with 10 kills and two aces.
“Their hard work and dedication is paying off,” La Croix said.
Allegany-Limestone (14-6) gets its shot at revenge on CCAA East rival and No. 3 seed Portville in the championship on Wednesday at 8 p.m. at Jamestown Community College. The Panthers swept the Gators twice during the regular season.
Portville 3, Falconer 0
PORTVILLE — No. 3 seed Portville continued to do what it’s done all season, sweep an opponent.
The Panthers earned their 18th consecutive straight-set win with a 25-13, 25-9, 25-16 against seventh-seeded Falconer (13-9).
“Falconer played pretty well,” Portville coach Kelly Unverdorben said. “Falconer’s Rachael Harper was fantastic. They kept balls off the floor and swung really hard. We had to work pretty hard to win, but it was a good match and we look forward to the next match.”
Laura Wilhelm powered the Panthers (18-0) with nine kills and Hailey Keim added eight kills and five aces. Tori Unverdorben chipped in four kills and also added seven digs and four aces. Olivia Emley had a team-high 13 digs and tallied two aces. Kylie Blessing had 17 assists.
Portville will face a familiar foe in CCAA East rival Allegany-Limestone in Wednesday’s championship at Jamestown Community College.