OLEAN — One by one, the vast majority of the area’s summer sports entities are arriving at the same fate:
Cancelation.
New York State announced the dropping of its spring high school postseason at 9:35 a.m. Monday. The Olean Oilers, of the New York Collegiate Baseball League, made the same call an hour later.
The Olean 1854 FC soccer team is hoping its league isn’t next.
As it stands, the potential for a Buffalo and District Soccer League season — as with just about every sports circuit, both locally and nationally — is hazy at best and unlikely at worst due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The league, which was scheduled to start May 3, has already axed the first two weeks of its season and the Tehel Cup, a concurrent single-elimination style tournament. Next to go might be its late July/early August postseason, a move that would allow it to get more regular season games in.
Olean, one of the best teams at each of the league’s two levels it’s played at so far, is similar to every other organization in flux right now: It’s hoping for some kind of season … but hope is quickly fading.
“WE’RE NOT officially canceled for the summer, although we’re very, very close,” acknowledged 1854 manager Mike Martel, whose team went 11-0-3 en route to the 1st Division title last summer while being promoted to the Championship Division (second highest in the circuit) for this season.
Unlike the NYCBL, the BDSL — considered the premier amateur soccer league in Western New York — doesn’t have to worry about the effect of importing players from around the country into the area.
Olean, though, has its own issue to negotiate: It’s the only BDSL team based in the Southern Tier, raising safety concerns over having players traveling to Erie County and vice-versa.
1854 FC has pondered that question while hoping that it might still be able to take the field sometime in 2020. Currently, the league is striking games two weeks in advance, Martel said, “so that if they said, ‘two weeks from now, we’re going to go,’ it would give you two weeks to get your team ready, get fees in and really decide if you’re going to parktake or not and go from there.”
If the BDSL still has enough of a window to get an eight-game schedule in (down from 11 contests), it’s likely to give it a go, Martel noted. To that end, he expects a final decision to come no later than the end of May.
The outlook, though, seems doubtful.
“MY GUT tells me that I don’t think there’s going to be a season,” he said, “but they’re trying to do everything they can to provide something this summer while still giving teams an out if they’re just really concerned …
“The league has a really well-thought out plan at this point to try to get something (in this year), but when it comes down to it, I don’t think we’re going to be playing, so that’s kind of too bad.”
On the positive side, the league also decided to suspend its promotion/relegation system, meaning Olean’s place in the Championship Division, behind only the Premier, is safe for next year, regardless of what happens this summer.
But the threat of a lost campaign continues to sour what was supposed to be 1854 FC’s most interesting season yet.
AFTER staging its home games at the Olean Intermediate Middle School each of the last two years (and some on St. Bonaventure’s turf field when inclement weather dictated), Martel’s team was set — and excited — to play all of its home contests at Bona’s state-of-the-art Marra Athletics Complex, including one that was guaranteed to be under the lights.
Then, too, it was expecting to face much stiffer competition after dominating the 2nd and 1st Divisions the last two years.
And in a summer where it was hoping to garner more exposure and fan interest — not to mention elevated success — as a result, the momentum it did have could soon come to an unfortunate halt.
“I’m pretty bummed for the guys that were looking forward to really jumping up a competitive level,” said Martel, who’s team has gone 22-2-4 since joining the BDSL in 2018. “I really don’t think we would go into this season at this level winning games 6-1 or 7-0. I really feel they’d all be 1-0 or 2-1 or 3-1; throw in some draws there, too.
“I really think every game this year would have been ultra-competitive, so it is kind of a bummer (that we might not be playing).”