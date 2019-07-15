OLEAN — Two weeks ago, they appeared to be toast.
The Olean Oilers, a two-time New York Collegiate Baseball League champion, were last in the West with limp bats and having become the personal punching bag of division foe Niagara, owning the circuit’s best record.
The Power was 6-0 in the first six of eight games against Olean and even making the playoffs (the top three of five division teams qualify) seemed a longshot.
But something happened July 3 when they went to Sherrill of the Eastern Division and beat the Silversmiths, 10-3 and 9-3.
Then, four days later, before the NYCBL’s All-Star break, Olean beat the East’s Syracuse Saltcats, 6-3 and 12-3 at Bradner Stadium.
SUDDENLY, the Oilers have found their batting stroke and have won nine of their last 12 games including Sunday’s 6-5, walk-off 10-inning home victory over Niagara at Bradner Stadium.
Yeah, the Power (25-10-1) had already clinched the Western Division title on Saturday night at Niagara Falls with a 14-4 victory over Mansfield, so some might argue it wasn’t the most motivated team that faced Olean.
But that wasn’t on the Oilers’ mind when they fell behind 4-0 on their home field with their ace on the mound and who had lost four of those previous six games to the Power by a combined 41-2 score.
Olean needed to prove it could beat Niagara, no matter what the circumstances.
THE OILERS win put them alone in second place with 35 points, three more than Mansfield — where it plays tonight — though the Destroyers have logged one fewer game.
“I think that we can play with anybody in this league right now … we’ve just got to compete on a daily basis,” said coach Eric Hemphill, Olean’s temporary manager while owner Brian O’Connell finishes up a vacation in London.
“We’ve got the players and the thing that’s going to separate us a little bit now is that our pitching staff has been really good lately. Some of these teams we’re playing are running out of guys. We’re seeing position players pitch against us … they’re running out of pitching. Our guys are still going strong and we have our (pitching) leaders who are used to these situations.”
In the current streak, O’Connell went 5-2 before going abroad … Hemphill is 4-1.
“WE TALKED quite a bit and he knew he was going out of town,” Hemphill, the head baseball coach at Allegany-Limestone, said of O’Connell. “He’s been texting us and he’s comfortable with myself and Johnny Dry (pitching coach) making decisions and I think, for the most part, we’ve been OK.
“Matt (Fidurko, Director of Baseball Operations) talks to Brian on a daily basis so we get feedback. I think he feels the guys are in good hands and we’re playing well right now.”
Hemphill added, “The other night we were in Genesee and he sent us a text before the game that he was up watching the game on his phone … so he’s still very interested. “He knows we’re in second and (if the Oilers can stay there) we’ll host a playoff game and we’ll be in good shape.”
After tonight, the Oilers are at Niagara (Wednesday), then have four straight home games: Genesee (Thursday), Rome (Friday, doubleheader) and Mansfield (Friday). They finish the season Sunday at Genesee in Houghton.
“If our hitters continue to improve,” Hemphill concluded echoing O’Connell’s season-long contention, “I think we’re going to be OK.”