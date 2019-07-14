OLEAN — It took nearly 3 ½ hours, two comebacks and 10 innings, but the Olean Oilers got what might arguably be their most significant victory of the New York Collegiate Baseball League season before 237 relieved onlookers Sunday afternoon at Bradner Stadium.
The Oilers reached .500 (16-16-3), after trailing 4-0 in the third inning and 5-4 in the seventh before Mason Naldoney (Jacksonville) delivered a bases-loaded RBI single that produced a 6-5, walk-off 10-inning victory.
But it was also more a mental triumph than physical.
Niagara (25-10-1) has the best record in the 10-team NYCBL and clinched the Western Division title on Saturday night at home with a 14-4 win over Mansfield. The Power had beaten the Oilers six straight games coming into Sunday, with only two of the eight meetings remaining.
“THEY’VE pretty much dominated us so far this year,” said coach Eric Hemphill, acting manager in the absence of vacationing Brian O’Connell Jr. (related story, Local Notes this page.) “We had one game where we lost 2-1 (plus a 6-4 defeat), but other than that they’ve outscored us A LOT (49)… to a little (7).
“And to go down 4-0 and have the guys react and come back … it gives these guys some confidence going forward.”
Olean cut the deficit to 4-3 in the bottom of the third thanks to Eldred, Pa. native and former Olean High star Dylan Vincent (Canisius), who hit a two-run double. The third run scored on an errant throw from the outfield.
Then, when Niagara’s Anthony D’Onofrio (Hofstra) followed an earlier double with a homer to left in the seventh giving the Power a 5-4 lead, the Oilers struck again.
This time, a single by Frank Wayman (Herkimer CC) tied it in the eighth, setting up Naldoney’s 10th-inning game winner.
Olean, which struggled with its hitting earlier in the season, has won nine of its last 12 games to go from last in the division to second.
Against Niagara, it had 10 hits, though Hemphill wasn’t delighted with 16 runners being left on base.
“We talked about this a little before the game,” he said of Olean’s hitting. “A lot of it has to do with our approach. Guys are using the middle of the field and the right side now and we’re taking pitchers deeper in counts. It’s working and guys are seeing the results of it.
“Falling in a hole 4-0 with Collins (Jack, starting pitcher) out there is tough … guys look at Jack as the one that’s going to go out there and shut down other (teams).”
Instead, the bats caught fire and the bullpen held Niagara down.
“Brandon Concevitch (East Georgia College) came in and gave us three really good (scoreless) innings,” Hemphill said. “He hasn’t thrown a ton so that was a big outing for him and (Nate) Beimel (Columbia) has been sitting for about a week because he was sick and we really haven’t had use for him. But today he was really, really good (four innings, one run).”
OLEAN, with seven games remaining, is alone in second place in the West with 35 points in as many games. Third is Mansfield with 32 points in 34 games.
For the Oilers, right fielder Jacob Victor (Canisius), who scored the winning run, had two hits (double). Centerfielder Vincent and second baseman Ryan Simmons (St. John Fisher) each doubled.
Niagara third baseman Kyle LaPlante had two doubles while first baseman Cole Compton (Asbury College) added two hits (double), as did Isaiah Corry (Binghamton), along with D’Onofrio.
Max Alers, the last of four Power pitchers took the loss with Beimel got the win.