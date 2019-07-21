HOUGHTON — Back where they’d played a middle-of-the-night doubleheader less than two days earlier, the Olean Oilers were far from their best on Sunday.
But then, they didn’t have to be.
Having clinched the third and final spot in the New York Collegiate Baseball League’s Western Division playoffs with a win on Saturday, the Oilers’ regular-season finale, for all intents and purposes, was meaningless.
And with their focus clearly on today’s one-game playoff at No. 2 Mansfield, they were able to treat it as such.
With a lineup consisting primarily of backups and a starting pitcher who’d logged only two previous innings all season, Olean was handled by Genesee, 16-1, in seven innings at Houghton College.
Coach Brian O’Connell Jr.’s team, which finished the regular year 18-21-3, fell behind 3-0 in the first and trailed 5-0 before giving up an 11-run sixth, which led to the game ending early one inning later. Ultimately, it mattered little, as the Oilers will appear in the NYCBL playoffs for the seventh time in eight years as a franchise.
With its fate sealed, Olean was able to give Keenan O’Connell, who graduated from Olean High School less than a month ago, the start. O’Connell Jr.’s son held his own until running into trouble in the sixth.
On this day, however, even a strong outing from Olean’s pitchers might not have been enough.
The Oilers managed just three hits — a double from Frank Wayman and singles from Mason Nadolney and Ryan Simmons — committed four errors that led to five unearned runs scoring and didn’t reach the scoreboard until the seventh, when Kevin Mooney came around on a wild pitch and a putout.
And though it won’t be taking much momentum into the postseason, the important thing for Olean, after a poor start and a mostly uneven campaign, is that once again has the opportunity to play for an NYCBL title.
The Oilers will meet Mansfield (20-20-2) tonight at 6 p.m. at Mansfield University, with the winner advancing to play top-seeded Niagara (29-11-1) in a three-game division championship series beginning Tuesday. Olean fared well against the Destroyers in the regular season, going 5-2-1 in those contests, including the 8-4 victory Saturday at Bradner Stadium that once again vaulted it into the playoffs.