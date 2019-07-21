OLEAN — The Olean Oilers’ bid for second place in the New York Collegiate Baseball League’s Western Division ended at 2:45 Saturday morning in the second game of a “home” doubleheader against Rome at Houghton College.
After winning the opener, 1-0, the 7-6 loss to the Generals in Game 2 not only clinched second place for Mansfield but also left Olean vulnerable to being caught by the Genesee Rapids for the third-and-final playoff spot in the West.
The games had been moved from flooded Bradner Stadium on Friday afternoon to the Rapids’ home field at Houghton College. (Related story, B-2)
But last night, back at Bradner, the Oilers, with 37 points (two for a win, one for a tie), took care of business, and beat Mansfield, 8-4, to clinch third. Even with the Rapids’ 4-2 win at Hornell on Saturday evening, Genesee trails Olean in points, 39-35, heading into their season finale this afternoon at Houghton College.
The Oilers (18-20-3) now meet the Destroyers (20-19-2) on Monday night at Mansfield University in a one-game playoff for the right to meet Niagara (league-best 29-11-1) in a best-of-three series for the Western Division title.
AFTER Olean blew a 4-0 lead into a 4-4 tie in the sixth, the Oilers clinched their playoff berth with a four-run seventh.
“We should have clinched (in the second game against Rome) because we went to the seventh inning with a three-run lead,” owner/manager Brian O’Connell said. “But things will happen to players at almost three in the morning and we started throwing the ball around and they ended up scoring four runs.”
Still, a stretch of nine wins in 12 games, when Olean was in second place by three points, evaporated into four losses in six games, each of those defeats created by final-inning errors.
When the Oilers were hot, could O’Connell have imagined needing to win their final home regular-season game to ensure the West’s final playoff spot?
“It would never have occurred to me that we would have so many losses in the last inning … where we take a lead and, one way or another, we end up losing or having the game tied,” he said. “I told my players, this team, this year, has never made it easy on ourselves.
“It’s been a challenge and something we’re going to have to get better at in the playoffs. When we get a team down, we have to bury ‘em … put ‘em away and get ready for the next game. That’s something we haven’t done consistently in the last inning, and if we’re going to go farther in the playoffs we can’t afford to do that.”
Saturday night’s game began as if it would be easy for Olean.
Starting pitcher Jack Collins (Binghamton) pitched five scoreless innings and his teammates logged four second-inning runs.
But in the sixth, the Destroyers scored four times to tie it.
“I told my coaches … ‘Here we go again,’” O’Connell recalled. “Then, in the ninth inning, the first two batters got on. It’s exactly what happened (in the second game against Rome), but we got out of it this time.
“Jack gave us five good innings. He was on a pitch count and wanted to pitch the sixth, but it didn’t work out and they scored four runs.”
But reliever Brandon Concevitch (East Georgia College), who came on with the bases loaded and a run in (two walks, two hit batsmen), gave up the game-tying single, but pitched three scoreless innings to close out the win with Olean having logged a second four-run inning.
“Brandon gave us a really good effort and when I was in Europe he had another one when he had three scoreless innings when we beat Niagara (for the only time this season),” O’Connell said.
Concevitch got the win while right fielder Jacob Victor (Canisius) had three hits (two RBIs). First baseman Noah Weiner (Ohio U.) had two hits (double, RBI) and designated hitter Adam Moore (Archbishop Walsh/Washington & Jefferson) also had a pair (double, RBI, scored eventual winning run). Also with two hits were second baseman Dom Cecere (Mercyhurst) and left fielder Tyler Phillips (Fredonia).
The only normal starter Mansfield played was right fielder Andrew Walker (Xavier) who had two hits (double), the other eight Destroyers who started had played between 12 and 26 of this year’s 41 games. Center fielder Colton Evans (Cal.-Davis) had two hits and two RBIs, and shortstop Pat O’Neill (Villanova) added a double.
“The biggest take on this game was the energy our players had,” O’Connell said. “In that one bad inning when (Mansfield) scored four runs, the guys didn’t quit. They were energized … they wanted to win today for the fans and the organization to make the playoffs.
“(Today) we’re going to have a relaxation day (at Genesee) and play a bunch of guys at different positions.”