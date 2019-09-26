OLEAN — Olean (7-1) dropped the second set, but rebounded to defeat Randolph 25-23, 19-25, 25-14, 25-21 on Thursday in CCAA East volleyball action.
The Cardinals were just the third team, after Portville (Olean’s only loss) and Allegany-Limestone, to take a set from the Huskies this season.
Grace Parr had nine kills, three aces and two digs while Adele Dwaileebe (three aces, four digs) and Alice Dwaileebe (three blocks) had eight kills a piece.
Sophia Renaud had 32 assists and seven digs, Destiny Custer had 20 digs and Holly Vincent had 14 digs with three aces.
“There were pretty amazing volleys tonight,” Olean coach Carrie Peters said. “We struggled to get our offense going early in the match tonight but these girls fired it up in Set 3. We were really fluid in that set. I am proud of the way they are growing together.”
For Randolph, Alyssa Adams had three aces, five kills, seven digs and two blocks. Brynn Pagett added three aces and six kills, Eve Adams had eight assists and two aces and Mya Abrams marked seven assists.
CCAA EAST Allegany-Limestone 3, Salamanca 0
ALLEGANY — Madison Smith had five kills and 13 aces to lead Allegany-Limestone (6-2, 3-2) to a straight-sets 25-6, 25-14, 25-16 win over Salamanca (2-6, 0-5).
The Warriors’ Jazzlyn Snyder finished with three digs, two kills and two aces. Jaedan Hubbard had the only other kill against the Gators.
Portville 3, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 0
PORTVILLE — Reggie Tkacik had 12 aces and six digs to lead the Portville volleyball team over Cattaraugus-Little Valley in straight sets (25-7, 25-9, 25-9).
Kiley Blessing had six kills, five aces and 24 assists for the Panthers (6-0). Laura Wilhelm added seven kills and three blocks, and Shayla Wilhelm and Olivia Cook had four kills each.
C-LV fell to 1-5.
Fillmore 3, Bolivar-Richburg 0
BOLIVAR — Fillmore rolled over Bolivar-Richburg in straight sets (25-20, 25-14, 25-18).
Tayler Bedow led the way for Fillmore (4-2) with six kills, four blocks and four digs.
Emma Cole had six kills and three aces, and Jessica Holmes added three aces and two digs.
For B-R (2-5), Jianna Nix had four blocks and three kills.
Emma Murphy added five aces, and Haley Mascho had one ace.
NON-LEAGUE Springville/West Valley 3, Ellicottville 0
SPRINGVILLE — Springville/West Valley swept the Eagles, 25-12, 25-13, 25-16.
Cyrene Moore had five kills and two blocks for Ellicottville (4-5), Makenna Smith added eight assists and four digs and Heli Kongats marked four kills, six digs and four blocks.
ALLEGANY COUNTY Houghton 3, Hinsdale 0
HINSDALE — Nicole Torraca and Ali Tucker (seven aces) marked four kills each to lead Houghton (4-3) to a 25-15, 25-15, 25-11 sweep.
Kailey Rowland had five kills and four digs, Jamilyn Giberson added nine assists, one kill and three digs and Savana Wilson chipped in two kills and three digs for Hinsdale (1-5).