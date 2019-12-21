OLEAN — With a classmate ill and in need of help, it took Olean High School students just two days to set up a fun day of pajamas to raise some cash to help out.
The Friday event, which was planned just two days before, saw good participation by students at the high school, and raised $1,165 that will be provided to the student.
High school history teacher, Matt Perry, said he first learned the students wanted to help the student when he was approached by seniors Daniel Klein and Destiny Custer.
“They came to me about it Wednesday — things really just broke out this week when we started getting information” about the student, Perry said, noting the students decided to conduct the event Friday as the school district will be on Christmas break the next couple of weeks. He said all of the teachers adjusted their schedules to help, as well.
“I want to thank all of the teachers who took time out of their first period to make this a success for this student,” Perry added. “It was an excellent way for them to symbolize the spirit of the season to their students.”
Klein and Custer said they don’t personally know the student who is ill, but knew that helping out was the right thing to do.
“We’re in the Student Activity Council … and thought we’d have the seniors wear pajamas, but then we decided we could turn it into a fundraiser when we heard about (the student) and we wanted to support her as a school district,” Custer said.
Both Klein and Custer realized they didn’t have a lot of time to organize the event, so they put the word out regarding the fundraiser on social media.
Klein said the students had to pay $1 to participate, but a number kicked in more money than required.
“Our school is very active and all of the administrators really helped us get everything set up very quickly, so there were no problems,” Klein continued, noting teachers donated, as well.
He said there were a lot of interesting pajamas worn to school, which made the event fun for the students.
“There were a lot of onesies and there were a lot of bright, random colors,” he commented. “We were just having fun with it.”
Klein said he and the other SAC members didn’t forget, however, why they were staging the event.
“It’s the least we could do,” he said.
