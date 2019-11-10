CLEVELAND — For Bills fans who thought this one would be easy, a look at the odds should have been a reality check.
Here were the Browns (2-6) a 3-point favorite over Buffalo (6-2) for Sunday’s game at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Yeah, the game was at Cleveland, which has a talented but dysfunctional roster. But Buffalo was in the midst of a charmed season in which it had beaten every team it faced with a losing record.
And when the Browns ran 10 plays from the Bills’ 3-yard line — two of them drawing penalties on Buffalo — and failed to score a touchdown in a span of 16 minutes of the first half, it seemed this wasn’t Cleveland’s day.
But, alas, the Bills offensive shortcomings and defensive lapses finally caught up with them.
After taking a 16-12 lead with 5 ½ minutes to play, Buffalo couldn’t stop an 82-yard, 10-play Browns drive as maligned quarterback Baker Mayfield hit wide receiver Rashard Higgins for a 7-yard score and a 3-point lead with 1:44 to play.
Cleveland, up 19-16, then withstood a final Bills possession that ended with a missed 53-yard field goal that would have tied the game with 17 seconds to play.
AFTERWARD, Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen, who had another uneven day, took the blame.
“The fact is, our defense played extremely well today … they gave us a chance,” he said. “Everybody knows you have to score more than 16 points to win in this league. I have to do a better job finding completions and getting the ball to our guys. When I have deep shots, I have to take advantage and be able to connect on those.
“This one hurts … there were opportunities in the game where I have to be better. I have to put our offense in better situations … I just didn’t do that today.”
Allen’s stats weren’t terrible, they just weren’t good enough.
He scored both of Buffalo’s touchdowns with his legs, a 10-yard run and a 1-yard sneak. But he was only 22-of-41 passing for 266 yards with no interceptions for the fourth straight game but a mediocre 73.8 rating. He also had his 11th fumble of the season, though the Bills have recovered eight of them..
AND WHILE the defense was gashed on the ground, once again in the first half, this time for 110 yards on 18 carries … a figure they reduced to 37 after intermission. The Bills’ ‘D’ also relinquished the Browns’ game-winning drive.
But there was also that incredible stretch in the first half.
On Cleveland’s second possession, it drove to the Bills 1-yard line. On first down Buffalo was called for pass interference, moving the ball to the half-yard line. Two running plays were stopped short and, on third down, another pass interference was called on the Bills, making it 1st-and-goal from the 1-yard line again. Three running plays and an incomplete pass sent the Browns away scoreless to the boos of the Cleveland faithful.
Then, in the second quarter, the Browns had another 1st-and-goal, this one from Buffalo’s three.
Two runs, an incomplete pass and a false start forced the Browns to settle for a field goal.
Buffalo defensive end Trent Murphy admitted, “I’ve been through some cool goal line stands and played on some tough defenses, but I don’t think I’ve ever gone a full two series (from the 3-yard line in). It was awesome. I’ll remember that forever.
“I would have liked the outcome to be different today, but that was still a positive.”
To which safety Jordan Poyer added, “It was a crazy sequence … our defense was able to step up and make those big plays. It was huge for our team … something we definitely want to build off.”
And middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, who also logged a sack/safety admitted, “I’ve never been part of a goal line stand like that. It shows the type of guys we have … guys that have that fight in them and don’t give up. I take my hat off to everybody out there … everyone balled out.”
BUT TWO touchdown passes by Mayfield — the other was a 17-yarder to Jarvis Landry — and two field goals by Austin Siebert, who also missed an extra-point, were enough to dash the Bills hopes.
“We didn’t score enough points today,” coach Sean McDermott said. “There were some good things, but overall there were too many opportunities we didn’t capitalize on. We have to be a threat to score more points.
“We didn’t get the result we wanted today … we have to learn from the film and understand why we got the result we did.”
To which linebacker Lorenzo Alexander, a team captain, concluded, “We let an opportunity get away from us. We had a chance, especially defensively, to get them off the field and we were unable to execute.
“They made more plays than us at the end of the game. It sucks because we fought all game and put ourselves in a position to win it but we couldn’t execute when we needed to finish it out.”