YORK BEACH, Maine — Some random thoughts from a Bills bye week which left an open Sunday to spend a fall weekend in Maine:
— The saddest part of the trip was learning of the passing of Bill Fitzpatrick, a member of the family that owned the Times Herald for nearly eight decades before selling the paper in 1988.
The words “battling cancer” have almost become a cliché, but in Bill’s case it was a reality. He fought the disease for more years than he would have been expected to survive. That he lived to age 70 is a testimony to his resilience given the nature of his illness.
He was part of a unique order of succession. Bill followed his great grandfather, M.G., who purchased the paper pre-merger in 1911, his grandfather, E.B., and his dad, Grey, as publisher. The only difference was that he served his three-year tenure AFTER the paper had been sold.
An Ivy League graduate – Dartmouth – Bill literally learned the newspaper business from the ground up. When he joined the TH, his first stop was a stint in circulation, then came stretches in both the composing and press rooms before he took a position in the business office where he eventually became vice president and controller of the TH. He stayed on after the paper was sold, eventually becoming the fourth Fitzpatrick to serve as TH publisher over a span of nearly a century.
His was a legacy to be respected and admired.
— After watching Sunday’s latest loss, it’s worth wondering two things about the Browns: 1. Were the experts, including Sports Illustrated which put them on the cover, too quick to crown Cleveland and 2. Will Freddie Kitchens survive for a whole season?
This was a team that in its NFL Preview in late August, SI pronounced “The Browns are Back” with a cover featuring a photo of Cleveland wideouts Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry and went on to add that the team was going to win its “First Division Title in 30 Years.”
Talk about a cover jinx.
With yesterday’s 32-28 home defeat by the Seahawks, the Browns fell to 2-4 … worse than they were last season six games in (2-3-1). They trail the AFC North-leading Ravens by two games, though they showed their potential hammering that team, 40-25, in Baltimore last month.
Still, it was hard to watch the loss to the Seahawks as Kitchens botched both his challenges and several timeouts and Beckham and Landry continued to be marginal contributors. In their combined 12 games they’ve caught 54 balls for 875 yards – decent, but not impressive totals – but with only two touchdowns, both by Beckham who, history says, will merely become more frustrated.
Worse, even some of the most dedicated Browns fans are now wondering whether Baker Mayfield – plethora of TV commercials notwithstanding – is the franchise quarterback they thought he was. Against Seattle he threw for one touchdown and was intercepted three times for a well-below-average 54.9 passer rating.
On the season, six games in, Mayfield has thrown five TD passes and 11 interceptions.
— Speaking of deceiving reputations, what about the Chiefs’ Andy Reid?
After a 4-0 start, Kansas City has lost consecutive home games to Indianapolis and to Houston, 31-24 Sunday, and looked bad doing it … especially the latter with one of the NFL’s Top 5 quarterbacks on its roster and explosive wide receiver Tyreek Hill returned to the lineup.
To be sure, he’s had a fantastic regular-season coaching career, his 199 wins ranking seventh all-time, one behind Marty Schottenheimer in sixth, who also had a stint with the Chiefs.
But Reid’s playoff “success” hasn’t been.
His career postseason record with Philadelphia and Kansas City is 12-14. He’s 1-5 in conference championship games, 0-1in the Super Bowl. Finally, he’s been one-and-done in five of his last seven playoff appearances.
Last year, the Chiefs fell to the Patriots at Arrowhead Stadium, 37-31 in overtime, in the AFC Championship Game that sent New England on to a sixth Lombardi Trophy.
What’s concerning this year, though, is that the Chiefs are now 4-2 in the AFC West, a half game ahead of the rebuilding Raiders (3-2) and suddenly QB Pat Mahomes looks considerably more human than he did last season.
(Chuck Pollock, a Times Herald senior sports columnist, can be reached at cpollock@oleantimesherald.com)