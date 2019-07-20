OLEAN — Brian O’Connell Jr. knew his team was in trouble.
His Olean Oilers absolutely had to win Friday’s home doubleheader against Rome to give them a chance to take second in the New York Collegiate Baseball League’s Western Division. A runner-up finish would earn homefield in the one-game playoff Monday for the right to play West champion Niagara in a best-of-three series.
But two thundershowers hit Friday afternoon, rendering Bradner Stadium unplayable.
And, well, here’s how O’Connell, the Oilers owner/manager explained it after Saturday night’s 8-4 playoff-clinching win over Mansfield back at Bradner:
“People have no idea what we went through yesterday.
We were just about ready to start batting practice and the skies opened up and totally flooded the stadium.
Rome had just arrived so we started looking at Plan B. St. Bonaventure had a tournament going so they couldn’t do it … plus they don’t have lights. We then called Bolivar(-Richburg) High School and we could have played there but their mound was under construction … so we couldn’t go there.
Then we contacted (former Olean City School District superintendent) Ralph Kerr of the Genesee Rapids and we worked it out that we could play our two seven-inning games (at Houghton College), following their (7 p.m.) game with Niagara (2-1 loss).
“We started our first game around 10:30. And in order to pull this off, the Rome general manager had concerns because his bus driver, under DOT regulations, needs rest. So what I worked out, I sent Rome to our concessionaire, Good Times, and bought them and the umpires dinner. Then I contacted Rome’s bus company and worked it out with them, purchasing a hotel room here in Olean for the bus driver as there were no rooms in the Houghton area because they were all booked.
He needed four hours of rest for DOT regulations and the only way we could work it out was to get him a hotel room here but I needed a way to transport Rome’s players to Houghton. So I called our bus company, Empire, and (owner) Dave Carucci found a driver. So I hired Empire to take Rome to Houghton College and, after his rest, their driver got back in the bus and went to Houghton to pick them up.
“We finished at 2:45 in the morning and I got home at 4 o’clock. But we needed points and had we not been able to play those games … it would have been unlikely that we could schedule those two games with the playoffs starting on Monday. So it was very imperative to get those games in.”
AS IT turned out, O’Connell’s machinations didn’t quite work out optimally but close enough.
The Oilers won the opener, 1-0, but in the “morning cap” blew a three-run seventh inning lead via two errors producing a 7-6 loss.
That defeat made it impossible for Olean, with 37 points (two for a win, one for a tie), to catch Mansfield (42) for second place with only two games to play. But the first-game win, combined with Genesee’s loss to Niagara, meant Olean could clinch the third-place playoff spot with a win last night over Mansfield, which it did.
That rendered today’s meeting meaningless between the Oilers and Rapids at Houghton.