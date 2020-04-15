OLEAN — The question has lingered since the initial shutdown of the sports world over a month ago:
Will there be baseball, in any capacity, this spring and summer?
The New York Collegiate Baseball League has provided among the first kernels of an answer to that query.
The NYCBL released a plan Tuesday in which a 2020 season, albeit a shortened one, could actually be staged this summer. Of course, as with everything else in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, it comes with a big “maybe” attached.
In a brief release posted to the league website Tuesday, the NYCBL revealed its contingency plan for when — and most importantly, if — baseball can resume in the near future. Among the key points:
— The season would start on June 15, two weeks after its scheduled start date.
— Teams would play a condensed 32-game schedule (as opposed to the typical 42 games) against divisional opponents only. With two five-team divisions (Hornell and Genesee have opted to take a leave of absence this summer, regardless of whether the season takes place), that would entail eight games against four opponents.
— The postseason would be a double elimination tournament with the top two seeds from each division playing at a neutral site from Friday, July 31 through Sunday, Aug. 2.
The league added that it will continue to monitor national and state guidelines and provide another update during the first week of May. But it’s ready to move forward with a season should it receive the greenlight to do so.
“I CAN say that we’ve basically agreed to a modified season IF we’re able to play,” said Brian O’Connell Jr., owner and manager of the Olean Oilers and vice president of the league’s executive committee, “but there’s a big asterisk next to that.
“It just depends on a lot of different scenarios and what the federal, state and local guidelines are and whether it’s even possible to go forward … we’ll have to revisit this in a few weeks and see where we go.”
The NYCBL was already set to face a much different landscape this summer than what it’s accustomed to.
With the bulk of the spring collegiate season being wiped out, all players would be entering the year having been mostly idle for the previous three months. Due to housing and organizational issues brought about by the shutdown, league stalwarts Genesee and Hornell were forced to bow out for 2020, dropping the circuit from 10 to 12 teams.
Then, too, there are financial obstacles the league will have to overcome.
But the NYCBL’s officers felt it important to be prepared for a season … just in case.
“I THINK we owe it to our franchises, our sponsors, our players and coaches to have a plan in place in case we are able to play,” O’Connell Jr. said. “Every one of the (issues raised about the concerns of playing) are valid and things that we’ve discussed in terms of whether we could even go forward, but we have come up with a plan that if teams can economically do it — because a lot of our teams, including the Oilers, rely on sponsors — then we could go forward …
“But everything has to fall into place for the safety of the athletes, the fans, coaches, everybody.”
The league has talked with college coaches about what measures may have to be taken to ensure the safety of players — how they’ll be used, how many innings a pitcher will be allowed to go, the amount of preseason practice time needed — after not being able to play since mid-March.
It’s one of the handful of issues it continues to tackle while hoping that it might actually be able to start on June 15.
“Of course, there’s a concern (about players), and that’s something we’ve taken into consideration and discussed,” O’Connell Jr. said. “Every player wants to play because they missed out on their spring, but is it safe to do so? If it is, maybe we bring the players in a week to 10 days earlier, kind of run a spring training to get everybody up to speed as much as you can.
“That’s a question that needs to be answered as we get closer to making final decisions. This is just a first small step in what will eventually be a final decision.”