There will be no NYCBL season in 2020, the league announced on Tuesday.
In a visual tweeted to the league’s Twitter page at 5 p.m. Tuesday, the league officially canceled the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The league stated that it explored multiple options to try and play some sort of season, but that safety is the ultimate concern for everyone as the league follows local, state and federal guidelines.
The Olean Oilers had announced on April 27 that they would not be playing in the season had it occurred. Other teams had also announced their intentions to not play, including all of the teams in Olean’s division (Niagara, Genesee, Hornell, Dansville and Mansfield, which followed suit on Monday).
The league expects to return in 2021.