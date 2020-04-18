Andy Borman was inspired.
The 40-year-old former basketball standout, for whom hoops is still very much a driving force, had just finished what has become a welcomed aspect of his routine: Watching New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s daily 11 a.m. press conference.
Borman, admittedly, isn’t a “political person” by nature. But he’s been impressed with what he feels has been tremendous guidance from Gov. Cuomo amid the increasingly difficult circumstances created by the COVID-19 outbreak.
That impression sparked a thought: How can we extend that leadership — broaden Cuomo’s message — across the state?
Borman was a member of the dominant 2001 national champion Duke team that featured the likes of Jay Williams, Shane Battier, Mike Dunleavy and Carlos Boozer. These days, he’s the executive director of the NY RENS, one of the region’s elite AAU basketball organizations.
And so, to answer that question, he looked inward.
“Looking back on my life, and the life of a lot of athletes, who are the leaders?” he pondered. “It was always my coaches growing up. I was fortunate — I don’t think there’s a lot of argument that he’s a great coach — that I got to play for one of the greatest leaders in our time: Coach K (Mike Krzyzewski).
“That’s kind of where this came about.”
EARLIER THIS week, Borman, along with Syracuse graduate assistant Ben Horwitz, turned that thought into action, forming an alliance among all 44 of New York State’s men’s and women’s head basketball coaches to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.
The group has unified under the name “Team New York.”
As part of the initiative, each coach has used his social media platform and status to share a personalized message about the ongoing fight against COVID-19. The ultimate goal is two-fold: To encourage proper action to mitigate the damaging effect of the virus and to get other states’ coaches to follow suit.
Borman and Horwitz were able to get the commitment of all 44 coaches in a single afternoon.
“We started reaching out and it was just easy answers; ‘Yes, tell us what to do, let’s do it’,’” Borman said. “We’re like, ‘holy cow, this is great.’
“Let’s follow Gov. Cuomo’s lead; he’s already laid out the blueprint: Social distancing, wash your hands, clean commonly used areas, use a facemask when in public. And, by the way, guys, we know you’re all busy, but do you think we could release this thing simultaneously? And they all just said, ‘Yes, when?’”
To Borman, the “coolest” part of the “Team New York” initiative has been the creativity that many of the coaches have displayed in their messages.
IN HIS video, Manhattan coach Steve Masiello sounded as if he was giving a spirited pregame locker room speech. “I was ready to go work out,” Borman said of the impact it had on him.
St. John’s coach Mike Anderson made it seem as if he was talking to his team during a second half timeout. Bashir Mason, of Wagner, posted a “scouting report” with COVID-19 as the opponent.
“Like, ‘Hey, look, this is the scouting report for how we’re going to beat the COVID virus,’” an enthusiastic Borman expanded. “That’s what all these athletes go through. ‘Hey, look, we’re playing Syracuse tomorrow, here’s our gameplan for how we’re going to beat them. (Each coach) came out with the same message, but in different ways, and it was cool.”
St. Bonaventure coach Mark Schmidt’s missive centered on teamwork.
“We can’t relax just yet,” he said in a message posted on the program’s official Twitter account. “We need to continue to follow all of the guidelines put in place and keep flattening the curve.
“COVID-19 is one of the most difficult opponents any of us have ever faced, but we are all in this together. Let’s do what it takes now so that our friends and families will be able to celebrate all the good times when things return to normal. Do your part and help get us through to the other side.”
IN NEW York’s 22 men’s coaches, a stable that includes Syracuse’s Jim Boeheim and new Iona coach Rick Pitino, there was an eagerness to help.
Schmidt, Borman said, called saying, “Hey, I’m ready to go, man. Do you need me to do more?” “Coach, this is enough,” the Morrisville, N.C., native responded. “Well, if you need more, just let me know.”
And there was a stage of which to take advantage.
New York, Borman maintained, is a basketball state. As such, the coaches at the highest level of collegiate hoops become natural leaders, capable of communicating critical information to a far-reaching audience.
And the partnership that was born out of these efforts has already made an undeniably deeper impact: Less than forty-eight hours after their message went out, the coaches in the New England area formed their own alliance: Team New England.
“But it started with the coaches in New York,” said Borman, who appeared in seven games, who appeared in seven games during Duke’s national title run in 2001 and 16 as a senior in 2003-04. “It just shows, everyone has different leaders and people of impact in their life, and it shows why these coaches are so valuable and so good at what they do.
“Because you have people that … they’re used to competing against one another, and they came together and they were on the same team in one afternoon, which is just inspiring.”