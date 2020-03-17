Another year, another North Tier League championship for the Coudersport Falcons.
Coudy (23-4, 16-0) polished off its fifth consecutive league crown this year by running the table in what proved to be a competitive league from start to finish this year. Port Allegany (16-7, 13-3) and Otto-Eldred (16-9, 13-3) finished tied for second while Cameron County (11-12, 8-8) placed fourth.
Can the Falcons — who are still alive in the currently-suspended PIAA state tournament — keep their grasp on the NTL crown moving forward, though?
It will be tough.
The Falcons graduate two seniors from their backcourt — Mikayla Gunn and Lauren Stimaker. The duo has proved vital as Coudersport has advanced to the state’s Elite 8 in the Class A tournament.
Still, Coudersport returns Sarah Chambers, the NTL’s third-leading scorer, as well as two other current starters in forward Rosalyn Page and guard Emma Chambers.
Behind them, though, a few up-and-comers are lurking.
THOUGH PORT Allegany loses Cailey Barnett, the league’s leading scorer at 19 points per game, among others, the Gators return Bree Garzel (12 points) to their backcourt and feature plenty of experience with other returners.
Port A’s season came to an end in the quarterfinals of the District 9 Class AA playoffs with a 56-50 loss to Clarion.
And in Duke Center, the Terrors seem perhaps best poised to give Coudy a run for its crown. Otto-Eldred loses just one player to graduation — Jadelyn Spinney (7 points, second-highest average on team) — off of a team that qualified for the PIAA Class A playoffs for the second time in three years.
The team’s point guard, freshman Katie Sheeler, finished sixth in the NTL in scoring this year with a team-best 10 points per game, while each of the team’s top six rebounders return, as well.
O-E’s season came to a tough conclusion in the first round of the PIAAs, as the Terrors were topped by Rochester, 69-40. For its part, Rochester is still in the Class A tournament, as well.
MEANWHILE, in Emporium, Dave Sullivan’s Red Raiders managed to rally after losing leading scorer Hailey Hilfiger to an injury and qualified for the D9 playoffs for the third consecutive season.
In Hilfiger’s place, Kaelee Bresslin picked up the slack and finished the year averaging 15 points per game — the second-most in the NTL.
The good news for Cameron County? Both players are returning for their senior seasons next year, and that should help the Red Raiders to contend at the top next winter.
In fact, Cameron County loses just one senior, Eliza Farabaugh, off of a squad that proved to be quite resilient this year. The Red Raiders began the year 3-7 before finishing with eight wins in their final 12 regular-season games. The season concluded with a loss to O-E in the first round of the D9 Class A playoffs.
Those four programs, who are often in the mix at the NTL’s top, will figure to be joined by Northern Potter (8-13, 7-9) before long.
The young Panthers lose just one senior to graduation off of a team that started its season 1-8 before finishing 7-5 in its final 12 games. Courtney Martin (12 points) is among the top starters to return for next season, and finished as the NTL’s fifth-leading scorer as a sophomore.
If the second half of NoPo’s season is any indication, the Panthers are growing tougher and tougher as they build on experience.
Factor those Panthers into the mix, and the already tough road through the North Tier could get even more competitive in the 2020-21 season.
(Joel Whetzel, a Bradford Era sports reporter, can be reached at jwhetzel@bradfordera.com)