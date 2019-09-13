Fall’s bountiful harvest of pumpkins, squash and other vegetables we have all been waiting for is upon us.
Roadside fruit and vegetable stands throughout the Southern Tier are awash in fall colors and the smell of apples.
The Cattaraugus County Economic Development, Planning and Tourism Department encourages residents to get out and drive around.
Gardner maintains the best way to see Cattaraugus County in the fall is to pick your trail and get out and drive or ride on a motorcycle. The department has a booklet Ride Guide Motor Tour Trails. They include:
Amish Trail Ride, 26 miles.
Explore Our Villages Ride, 45 miles.
Enchanted Mountains Ride, 40 miles.
Town and Country Ride, 59 miles.
Heritage Ride, 77 miles.
Blue Highway Ride, 42 miles.
For more information, visit EnchantedMountains.com or call toll free (800) 331-0543.
There are dozens of attractions, according to Jacquie Gardner, tourism specialist. Just to name a few, in no particular order:
Rock City Park — With giant rocks and trails at the top of Rock City Hill, climb your way through changing leaves.
Griffis Sculpture Park — Giant steel sculptures are lit by colored lights at night beginning Sept. 18.
Town of Conewango — You can see forever from the top of Seager Hill Road, part of the Amish Trail.
Allegheny River Valley Trail — You can walk through a multitude of fall colors along the trail.
New Farmers Market — Lincoln Square rolls out the local fall harvest every Saturday.
Onoville Marina Park — Offering fall camping on weekends again this fall.
Sprague Maple Farm — Weekend wagon rides to the Sugar Shanty on the hill behind Sprague’s Restaurant on Route 305 in Portville where you’ll see fall colors and taste cider and doughnuts.
Halls Produce in Great Valley — With wagons loaded with thousands of pumpkins of all sizes, the Route 219 stand is a popular place for picking a pumpkin. They’ve got the rest of the fall harvest, flowers and cornstalks too.
East State Street Markets in Olean — Millers Market, Burton’s Market and King Greenhouse all have fall displays of pumpkins and produce, fruit and flowers.
Nightmare Hayrides — The scariest place in Ellicottville, where fall weekend nights turn into nightmares on the hayrides on Sommerville Valley Road.