NORTH TONAWANDA — It took 17 minutes of overtime for Allegany-Limestone (3-1) and North Tonawanda (3-0) to settle things. In the end, it was Isabella Finley that ended the Gators’ 13-game regular season winning streak that dates back to last season.
After a scoreless first half, Kylie Maranto broke the tie, scoring in the 15th minute for the Lumberjacks. Later in the half, Alyssa Spring brought the Gators even, scoring on a penalty kick. But Finley’s overtime goal handed A-L a 2-1 overtime loss.
Both teams used two goalkeepers in the game.
For the Lumberjacks, Jessica Tyrrell and Isabella Hooley stopped a combined 17 shots.
As for the Gators, Kelsey Riordan and Tierney Hemphill stopped a combined 12 shots.
“North Tonawanda scored on two beautiful goals,” said Allegany-Limestone coach Dale MacArthur. “It was two very evenly matched teams, and a hard-fought game.”
DISTRICT 10 REGION 6 Bradford 7, Meadville 1
BRADFORD, Pa. — Freshman Maddi Cowburn recorded a hat trick and added two assists for Bradford (5-1). Regan Johnson had two goals and two assists, while Lauren Placer had the other three assists.
Emily Prince and Marissa Miller added the other two goals for Bradford.
Bradford goalie Mackenzie Lucas made 12 saves.